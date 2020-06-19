Email
article imageReview: 'A Place Called Hollywood' and 'The Bay' win Indie Series Awards Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
"A Place Called Hollywood" and "The Bay" were winners at the 2020 Indie Series Awards, which were held remotely on June 18. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Derrell Whitt won for the Indie Series Award for "Best Supporting Actor in a Drama" for playing Jax Everett in A Place Called Hollywood, which was written and directed by Gregori J. Martin. Whitt's luminous scene partner Kristos Andrews accepted the award on his behalf, while veteran actress Meg Foster won for "Best Guest Actress in a Drama" for her superb portrayal of Beverly Bonds.
Costume designer Melissa Morin was honored for "Best Costume Design" for A Place Called Hollywood, and showrunner Gregori J. Martin accepted the award on her behalf.
Kristos Andrews in A Place Called Hollywood
Kristos Andrews in 'A Place Called Hollywood'
LANY Entertainment
A Place Called Hollywood earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, which was hailed as a "captivating" drama series on Vimeo.
In addition, veteran actor A Martinez won the 2020 Indie Series Award for "Best Guest Actor in a Drama" for The Bay on Amazon Prime Video.
Emmy award-winning digital drama series The Bay
Emmy award-winning digital drama series 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
