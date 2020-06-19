Derrell Whitt won for the Indie Series Award for "Best Supporting Actor in a Drama" for playing Jax Everett in A Place Called Hollywood
, which was written and directed by Gregori J. Martin. Whitt's luminous scene partner Kristos Andrews accepted the award on his behalf, while veteran actress Meg Foster won for "Best Guest Actress in a Drama" for her superb portrayal of Beverly Bonds.
Costume designer Melissa Morin was honored for "Best Costume Design" for A Place Called Hollywood
, and showrunner Gregori J. Martin
accepted the award on her behalf.
A Place Called Hollywood
Kristos Andrews in 'A Place Called Hollywood'
LANY Entertainment
earned a favorable review from Digital Journal
, which was hailed as a "captivating" drama series on Vimeo.
In addition, veteran actor A Martinez won the 2020 Indie Series Award for "Best Guest Actor in a Drama" for The Bay
on Amazon Prime Video.
Emmy award-winning digital drama series 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment