Jessica Morris
stars as Daphne, the mermaid, and Kyle Lowder
as Travis Hunter, in a role that is quite different than anything he has ever done before.
Kathleen Gati
stars as his mother, Connie Hunter, and Arianne Zucker
portrays antagonist Tiffany Devereaux.
The movie features visually striking cinematography and a stunning musical score by John Dickson. It highlights such important values as generosity, kindness, selflessness, hope, and love. Without giving too much away, this is a film that the audience needs to experience for themselves along with their family members.
The Verdict
Overall, A Mermaid for Christmas
is whimsical, heartwarming and entertaining. Kyle Lowder and Jessica Morris deliver triumphant lead acting performances, Kathleen Gati is sensational and steals every scene she is in as Connie, while Nadia Bjorlin
is a revelation; moreover, Arianne Zucker plays a witty yet villainous character that everyone loves to hate.
The entire cast shines in their roles since they all bring something unique to the movie, and Michael Caruso
has done a brilliant job with its screenplay and direction. It deserves to receive honors and accolades in film festivals and award shows.
This is a film that is ideal for the whole family this holiday season as it transports viewers to different realms. Fans and viewers ought to treat themselves to watch A Mermaid for Christmas
since they will not be disappointed. A Mermaid for Christmas
garners an A rating.
A Mermaid for Christmas
is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here
.