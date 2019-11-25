Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: 'A Mermaid for Christmas' melts hearts this holiday season Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The new film "A Mermaid for Christmas," written and directed by Michael Caruso, was recently released on Amazon Prime Video. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Jessica Morris stars as Daphne, the mermaid, and Kyle Lowder as Travis Hunter, in a role that is quite different than anything he has ever done before.
Kathleen Gati stars as his mother, Connie Hunter, and Arianne Zucker portrays antagonist Tiffany Devereaux.
The movie features visually striking cinematography and a stunning musical score by John Dickson. It highlights such important values as generosity, kindness, selflessness, hope, and love. Without giving too much away, this is a film that the audience needs to experience for themselves along with their family members.
The Verdict
Overall, A Mermaid for Christmas is whimsical, heartwarming and entertaining. Kyle Lowder and Jessica Morris deliver triumphant lead acting performances, Kathleen Gati is sensational and steals every scene she is in as Connie, while Nadia Bjorlin is a revelation; moreover, Arianne Zucker plays a witty yet villainous character that everyone loves to hate.
The entire cast shines in their roles since they all bring something unique to the movie, and Michael Caruso has done a brilliant job with its screenplay and direction. It deserves to receive honors and accolades in film festivals and award shows.
This is a film that is ideal for the whole family this holiday season as it transports viewers to different realms. Fans and viewers ought to treat themselves to watch A Mermaid for Christmas since they will not be disappointed. A Mermaid for Christmas garners an A rating.
A Mermaid for Christmas is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here.
More about A Mermaid for Christmas, Holiday, Film, Jessica Morris, Kyle Lowder
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Adam Lambert superb on 'Please Come Home For Christmas' cover Special
'Priceless' jewels snatched from German state museum
Review: Nathan Adrian wins 'Perseverance Award' at Golden Goggle Awards Special
Chemical warfare watchdog defends Syria report
Protestors storm UN camp in DR Congo after militia massacre
Pompeii's grand baths unveiled, with hidden tragedy
Exclusive: Peyton Gilliland premieres 'Drag Me Under' music video Special
US, EU 'owe half the cost' of repairing climate damage
Fired Navy Chief's final letter is a scathing rebuke of Trump
Measles outbreaks worldwide increased 300 percent in 2019