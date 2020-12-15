Special By By Markos Papadatos 53 mins ago in Entertainment "A California Christmas" is a beautiful romantic comedy on Netflix, which was written by Lauren Swickard. Digital Journal has the scoop. Lauren Swickard stars as Callie and her husband, fellow actor Josh Swickard (General Hospital and Roped), plays Joseph. She co-produced this film with co-star Ali Afshar of ESX Entertainment, who plays Leo in the movie. It is the No. 1 film on Netflix, at the moment, and rightfully so. It tells the story of Joseph, a wealthy businessman charmer that is on a mission to get promoted at work. He poses as a ranch hand to get a hardworking farmer, Callie, to sell her family's farmland prior to Christmas. When he arrives, they mistake him for the new ranch hand and uses this clandestine position as a clever way to earn her trust. Will Joseph be able to conceal his identity as their relationship blossoms? Without giving too much away, this is a holiday movie that is worth more than just a passing glance. Lauren and Josh have great chemistry together, and the movie's message is quite heartfelt and filled with tender emotions. The Verdict Overall, A California Christmas is a pleasant and heartwarming movie on Netflix. Josh and Lauren Swickard both deliver exceptional and refreshing acting performances. There is a rawness, authenticity, and an honesty to it that will resonate well with fans and viewers, and it will get them in the holiday spirit. The entire cast is delightful and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about A California Christmas, check out the movie on Director Shaun Paul Piccinino did a solid job with its direction. It helps provide an escape for the audience during the trying times that the world is going through these days.Lauren Swickard stars as Callie and her husband, fellow actor Josh Swickard (General Hospital and Roped), plays Joseph. She co-produced this film with co-star Ali Afshar of ESX Entertainment, who plays Leo in the movie. It is the No. 1 film on Netflix, at the moment, and rightfully so.It tells the story of Joseph, a wealthy businessman charmer that is on a mission to get promoted at work. He poses as a ranch hand to get a hardworking farmer, Callie, to sell her family's farmland prior to Christmas. When he arrives, they mistake him for the new ranch hand and uses this clandestine position as a clever way to earn her trust. Will Joseph be able to conceal his identity as their relationship blossoms?Without giving too much away, this is a holiday movie that is worth more than just a passing glance. Lauren and Josh have great chemistry together, and the movie's message is quite heartfelt and filled with tender emotions.Overall, A California Christmas is a pleasant and heartwarming movie on Netflix. Josh and Lauren Swickard both deliver exceptional and refreshing acting performances.There is a rawness, authenticity, and an honesty to it that will resonate well with fans and viewers, and it will get them in the holiday spirit. The entire cast is delightful and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about A California Christmas, check out the movie on Netflix More about a california christmas, Netflix, Josh Swickard, Lauren Swickard a california christm... Netflix Josh Swickard Lauren Swickard