Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: '7 Days to Vegas' is a riveting and refreshing comedic adventure Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     59 mins ago in Entertainment
"7 Days to Vegas" is an extraordinary and edgy comedy film that will take the audience on a wild ride. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Vincent Van Patten really captures the conscience of the protagonist, Duke, and he layers his emotions well over the course of the movie. Van Patten also served as a co-writer of the script along with Steve Alper. Emmy winner Eileen Davidson was fabulous as his wife, KC. Don Stark is a hoot as Angry Jim, while James Van Patten is a revelation as Carl.
Several major conflicts (internal and external) are presented with our main characters, and towards the end, they will all be resolved. Without giving too much away, 7 Days to Vegas should be experienced by all.
Most impressive was the fact that it was inspired by a true story about Hollywood big shots that bet on anything. This movie is "Sin City" like one hasn't seen it before. The entire cast is remarkable. 7 Days to Vegas is a must for any fans of gambling films.
The Verdict
Overall, 7 Days to Vegas is a compelling film that will sustain the viewers' attention from start to finish. Vincent Van Patten triumphs as Duke, and the script is exhilarating and well-written.
Eric Balfour did an excellent job with its direction as well. A true cinematic adventure in comedy. 7 Days to Vegas is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
7 Days to Vegas is available on Amazon Prime.
More about 7 Days to Vegas, Eileen Davidson, Vincent Van Patten, Film
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
John DeDakis talks 'The Situation Room,' new book and digital age Special
Frost & Sullivan exposes data: What this means for customers Special
Millions lost to cyber-fraud during coronavirus pandemic Special
Adventure Club talks 'Back to You' single with Sara Diamond Special
Belarus president accuses Russia, Poland of election interference
Op-Ed: How and why the US and UK lost the pandemic wars so abysmally
Wirecard collapse an 'unparallelled scandal'
Judge rejects effort to block 'tell-all' book by Trump niece
NASA headquarters building named for first black female engineer
Bryan Dattilo talks 'Days of Our Lives,' and upcoming fan event Special