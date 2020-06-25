Special By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Entertainment "7 Days to Vegas" is an extraordinary and edgy comedy film that will take the audience on a wild ride. Digital Journal has the scoop. Several major conflicts (internal and external) are presented with our main characters, and towards the end, they will all be resolved. Without giving too much away, 7 Days to Vegas should be experienced by all. Most impressive was the fact that it was inspired by a true story about Hollywood big shots that bet on anything. This movie is "Sin City" like one hasn't seen it before. The entire cast is remarkable. 7 Days to Vegas is a must for any fans of gambling films. The Verdict Overall, 7 Days to Vegas is a compelling film that will sustain the viewers' attention from start to finish. Vincent Van Patten triumphs as Duke, and the script is exhilarating and well-written. Eric Balfour did an excellent job with its direction as well. A true cinematic adventure in comedy. 7 Days to Vegas is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. 7 Days to Vegas is available on Vincent Van Patten really captures the conscience of the protagonist, Duke, and he layers his emotions well over the course of the movie. Van Patten also served as a co-writer of the script along with Steve Alper. Emmy winner Eileen Davidson was fabulous as his wife, KC. Don Stark is a hoot as Angry Jim, while James Van Patten is a revelation as Carl.Several major conflicts (internal and external) are presented with our main characters, and towards the end, they will all be resolved. Without giving too much away, 7 Days to Vegas should be experienced by all.Most impressive was the fact that it was inspired by a true story about Hollywood big shots that bet on anything. This movie is "Sin City" like one hasn't seen it before. The entire cast is remarkable. 7 Days to Vegas is a must for any fans of gambling films.Overall, 7 Days to Vegas is a compelling film that will sustain the viewers' attention from start to finish. Vincent Van Patten triumphs as Duke, and the script is exhilarating and well-written.Eric Balfour did an excellent job with its direction as well. A true cinematic adventure in comedy. 7 Days to Vegas is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.7 Days to Vegas is available on Amazon Prime More about 7 Days to Vegas, Eileen Davidson, Vincent Van Patten, Film 7 Days to Vegas Eileen Davidson Vincent Van Patten Film