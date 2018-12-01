Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment New York - On December 1, this journalist was afforded the privilege to experience Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes, and it was quite the spectacle. This year's production was presented by Chase. Santa Claus stole the show by taking the Big Apple audience on a 3-D journey (with 3-D glasses) on a virtual tour of the New York City skyline, which featured Madison Square Garden, the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center and of course, Radio City Music Hall. An impressive dance number involved The Rockettes performing their routine while "The 12 Days of Christmas" played in the background; furthermore, the perennial "Parade of the Tin Soldiers" was yet another highlight. Santa noted that Christmas Spectacular, starring The Rockettes, has been around since "1933," and he remarked that it allows us "appreciate traditions you can count on," and he went on to name a few holiday traditions. Following "The Living Nativity," was a new finale that featured the Intel mini drones, which brought the production to a whole new level. The kids in the awe and adult alike were mesmerized by the drones; moreover, the digital projections were fascinating. Drones at 'Christmas Spectacular' at Radio City Music Hall Marion Curtis, Starpix They closed singing a condensed version of Darlene Love's classic "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," which was incorporated as a medley with "We Wish You a Merry Christmas." Actors from the cast thanked everybody for coming to celebrate the holiday season and shared that they would love to see them back at Radio City next year. Photo of digital projections from Tech Day of 'Christmas Spectacular' at Radio City Marion Curtis, Starpix The Verdict Overall, the 2018 Christmas Spectacular was one of the best holiday shows, featuring the Rockettes, that this journalist has ever had the pleasure of seeing. Everything was spot-on, well executed, cheerful and entertaining. It certainly put the New York audience (that included tourists from all over the world) into the holiday spirit. This year's Christmas Spectacular production, presented by Chase, at the iconic Radio City Music Hall garnered five out of five stars. This exquisite production runs through January 1, and it is recommended for the entire family. For more information, check out its They had the latest state-of-the-art technology, which was visually-striking. The orchestra opened the show with such holiday standards as "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" and "Joy to the World," as dancers and performers graced the stage.Santa Claus stole the show by taking the Big Apple audience on a 3-D journey (with 3-D glasses) on a virtual tour of the New York City skyline, which featured Madison Square Garden, the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center and of course, Radio City Music Hall.An impressive dance number involved The Rockettes performing their routine while "The 12 Days of Christmas" played in the background; furthermore, the perennial "Parade of the Tin Soldiers" was yet another highlight.Santa noted that Christmas Spectacular, starring The Rockettes, has been around since "1933," and he remarked that it allows us "appreciate traditions you can count on," and he went on to name a few holiday traditions.Following "The Living Nativity," was a new finale that featured the Intel mini drones, which brought the production to a whole new level. The kids in the awe and adult alike were mesmerized by the drones; moreover, the digital projections were fascinating.They closed singing a condensed version of Darlene Love's classic "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," which was incorporated as a medley with "We Wish You a Merry Christmas." Actors from the cast thanked everybody for coming to celebrate the holiday season and shared that they would love to see them back at Radio City next year.Overall, the 2018 Christmas Spectacular was one of the best holiday shows, featuring the Rockettes, that this journalist has ever had the pleasure of seeing. Everything was spot-on, well executed, cheerful and entertaining. It certainly put the New York audience (that included tourists from all over the world) into the holiday spirit. This year's Christmas Spectacular production, presented by Chase, at the iconic Radio City Music Hall garnered five out of five stars.This exquisite production runs through January 1, and it is recommended for the entire family. For more information, check out its official homepage More about christmas spectacular, The Rockettes, radio city, New york christmas spectacula... The Rockettes radio city New york