Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment ‘1917’ is a WWI drama in which the lives of more than 1000 men rely on two soldiers who must cross enemy lines to deliver a message that will prevent their imminent deaths. One morning, Lance Corporal Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Lance Corporal Schofield (George MacKay) are awoken with a summons from their commander. A message must be delivered to a battalion several miles away ordering them to stand down as they’re about to run headlong into a trap set by the Germans. Blake is a map expert and his brother is part of the company about to be massacred, giving him added incentive to deliver the instructions before the attack at dawn. Schofield is just a level-headed soldier and trusted friend along for the journey. Together, the pair cross enemy territory to hopefully save the lives of 1600 men. Even a great narrative can fall short if it’s not presented correctly. However, director Given the demanding nature of the storytelling method, the actors are remarkable. Moving through a maze of trenches, they hit all their marks while delivering the dramatic dialogue of two young men tasked with a critical errand. Though Chapman and MacKay may be recognizable to some, they were purposely chosen for their relative anonymity. However, they prove more than capable of carrying this film and engaging viewers in the soldiers’ harrowing story. Yet, the movie still attracted high-calibre actors for less prominent roles, including All of these elements combine to create a film in which audiences experience the narrative alongside Blake and Schofield, feeling their triumphs, losses, fear and exhaustion through the entire picture. This accomplishment already earned the movie Golden Globes for best director and motion picture drama with more sure to come during the remaining awards season. Two men, one mission. Save 1600 lives. Yet, the movie still attracted high-calibre actors for less prominent roles, including Colin Firth Mark Strong and Benedict Cumberbatch , who play superior officers the men encounter on their journey.All of these elements combine to create a film in which audiences experience the narrative alongside Blake and Schofield, feeling their triumphs, losses, fear and exhaustion through the entire picture. This accomplishment already earned the movie Golden Globes for best director and motion picture drama with more sure to come during the remaining awards season.