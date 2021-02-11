Email
article imageReview: '12 Round Gun' is an exhilarating sports action thriller Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
"12 Round Gun" is a gripping thriller by Sam Upton that is worth watching during the COVID-19 quarantine. Digital Journal has the scoop.
It was released via Gravitas Ventures. Showrunner Sam Upton does a solid job directing it, writing it, and starring in it as Joe Romano. It tells the story of a washed-up, alcoholic ex-prizefighter, who makes a comeback to boxing after his top heavyweight contender son is wrongfully blinded in the ring.
His character, Joe, subsequently faces his darkest moment of truth. With newfound sobriety, faith, and optimism, he finally takes matters into his own hands and challenges his rival to a "12 Round Gun" rematch, hence the title.
Upton taps into the conscience of his character and he is able to take fans and viewers on a journey with him; moreover, he is not afraid to showcase vulnerability, and that will resonate well with the audience.
The boxing scenes in this film are well-choreographed, and the story overall is well-executed and well written. It is filled with action, drama, and suspense.
Without giving too much away, 12 Round Gun is certainly worth checking out. Sam Upton and Mark Boone Junior are superb in it, and they will both blow you away. The rest of the cast is memorable as well.
12 Round Gun is available on Amazon Prime Video and on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, 12 Round Gun is an edgy and high-adrenaline film. It deserves to be commended for its rawness and authenticity and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Sam Upton deserves a standing ovation for a job well done in this "knock-out" film project.
More about 12 Round Gun, Thriller, Film, Boxing, Action
 
