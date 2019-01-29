Email
Review: 10-year-old magician amazing on 'America's Got Talent: Champions'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On January 28, 2019, 10-year-old child magician Issy Simpson performed on the NBC competition "America's Got Talent: The Champions."
Simpson was the runner-up winner of the eleventh season of Britain's Got Talent. She managed to impress America's Got Talent judges with a routine that was similar to her Britain's Got Talent audition, but slightly modified, to resonate well with the American audience, and she did.
She was astonishing on the "Olympics of Got Talent," and her magic set was reminiscent of a scene from a Harry Potter film, where Simpson emerged as a modern-day Ginny Weasley and Hermione Granger. Her performance garnered an A rating. While she may have not moved forward on to the finals, it is evident that this magic prodigy's future is bright and promising in the entertainment and magic industry. The sky's the limit for Issy Simpson.
Last year, Simpson made her debut on the hit talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
She had listed her greatest influences in magic as her grandfather, Russ, and David Copperfield.
Read More: In May of 2017, this journalist chatted with Issy Simpson about her love for her magic.
