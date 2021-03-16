Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Entertainment The comedy "1 Night in San Diego" is available for streaming on Hulu as of March 15, 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop. Emmy winner 1 Night in San Diego will certainly help provide an escape for the audience during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the storyline is simple, they all make it work, and it is a lot of fun. The Verdict 1 Night in San Diego is witty, charming, and entertaining. It seemed like a blast for everybody involved and it is worth checking out. There is something in it for everybody. 1 Night in San Diego garners 3.5 out of 5 stars. Jenna Ushkowitz and Laura Ashley Samuels in '1 Night in San Diego' '1 Night in San Diego' It was written and directed by showrunner Penelope Lawson. In this movie, a social influencer, Brooklyn (Laura Ashley Samuels), and her best friend Hanna (Jenna Ushkowitz), are invited to San Diego for a weekend getaway at Comic-Con by a former teacher, Christian, despite the fact that Marvel movies give Brooklyn anxiety. Mark Lawson (One Life to Live and General Hospital) delivers a solid performance as the heartthrob teacher Christian, who invites them there, while Donna Pieroni is convincing as the controlling mother Joyce.Emmy winner Eric Nelsen (The Bay) provides a neat comedic performance as Gordo, where the viewer can slightly recall Matthew McConaughey.1 Night in San Diego will certainly help provide an escape for the audience during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the storyline is simple, they all make it work, and it is a lot of fun.1 Night in San Diego is witty, charming, and entertaining. It seemed like a blast for everybody involved and it is worth checking out. There is something in it for everybody. 1 Night in San Diego garners 3.5 out of 5 stars. More about 1 Night in San Diego, Comedy, Eric Nelsen, Mark Lawson 1 Night in San Diego Comedy Eric Nelsen Mark Lawson