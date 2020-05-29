Special By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Entertainment German actor Rene Heger chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for his acting performance in the digital drama series "Dark/Web." He noted that he had a great scene partner, Siobhan Fallon Hogan (from Forrest Gump fame) in the mental hospital scene in Dark/Web. "For Siobhan Fallon Hogan to jump in and love this script was really awesome. We got lucky working with a lot of great people," he said. "It was such an awesome project to be a part of due to its relevance, especially with what is going on in the world these days." In this competitive "Guest Performer" Emmy category, Heger is nominated alongside Dark/Web co-star "The fans generally like the theme of this anthology series and what we are trying to do," he added. On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It is a very interesting time. All of these digital platforms have created more opportunities for actors, which I think is wonderful. I also love that they are recognizing the digital categories now too." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "The most important thing is perseverance. You need to carve out your own path. It's different for each and every one of us. Don't listen to the naysayers, there are plenty of them. You need to believe in yourself since nobody is going to do it for you." Heger defined the word success as "being able to consistently work as an actor and to do what you love as an actor." "Hopefully, to be able to make your own decisions in what material you would like to do, and make interesting choices. Your success as an actor means being able to conquer challenges. It's about conquering little goals on a daily basis," he said. Dark/Web is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video by To learn more about actor Rene Heger, follow him on Heger is nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for his stellar acting work as Zach Sullivan in the digital series Dark/Web on Amazon Prime. "To be honest with you, it still feels surreal," he said. "I still can't believe it. I am still trying to process it and to gather my thoughts. It was a huge shock in the most positive way. I couldn't be more grateful."He noted that he had a great scene partner, Siobhan Fallon Hogan (from Forrest Gump fame) in the mental hospital scene in Dark/Web. "For Siobhan Fallon Hogan to jump in and love this script was really awesome. We got lucky working with a lot of great people," he said. "It was such an awesome project to be a part of due to its relevance, especially with what is going on in the world these days."In this competitive "Guest Performer" Emmy category, Heger is nominated alongside Dark/Web co-star Graham Sibley . "Graham did a fantastic job in the first episode," he said. "For both of us to be nominated is just unbelievable. I am so happy for Graham too. He is such a nice guy.""The fans generally like the theme of this anthology series and what we are trying to do," he added.On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It is a very interesting time. All of these digital platforms have created more opportunities for actors, which I think is wonderful. I also love that they are recognizing the digital categories now too."For young and aspiring actors, he said, "The most important thing is perseverance. You need to carve out your own path. It's different for each and every one of us. Don't listen to the naysayers, there are plenty of them. You need to believe in yourself since nobody is going to do it for you."Heger defined the word success as "being able to consistently work as an actor and to do what you love as an actor." "Hopefully, to be able to make your own decisions in what material you would like to do, and make interesting choices. Your success as an actor means being able to conquer challenges. It's about conquering little goals on a daily basis," he said.Dark/Web is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here . "It is a very relevant anthology series in terms of current times. Another aspect of it is connectivity. We are led to believe that we are all so connected now electronically, but it feels like people have gotten more individual these days. We are stuck in our own vortexes. So many levels are being explored in that show," he said.To learn more about actor Rene Heger, follow him on Instagram More about Rene Heger, darkweb, Emmy, Actor, amazon prime Rene Heger darkweb Emmy Actor amazon prime