In commemorating the 30th anniversary of Ball's passing, the new National Comedy Center
made the official announcement that it will digitally preserve the extensive archives of the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum. In doing this, they will be paying homage to the "First Couple of Comedy."
Some of these rare photographs and other artifacts may be found on the National Comedy Center's official website
.
Journey Gunderson
, the executive director of the National Comedy Center described Ball as a "true pioneer," as well as an "innovator" and a great talent. "It has been our tremendous honor to make her dream a reality, with the opening of the National Comedy Center last August, and to see the incredible response from our visitors," Gunderson said.
Gunderson added that on the milestone 30th anniversary of her passing, they will be "digitally preserving" their Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz archives in a way that makes their life story "forever-accessible," as well as "engaging" for the future generations to come.
While Lucille Ball
may have died 30 years ago, to this day, there are millions of fans and viewers all around the world that still watch her work in television (especially I Love Lucy
) and film. It is evident that her comedic legacy will stand the test of time.
Read More
: In September of 2017, Digital Journal
chatted with Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.
Lucie Arnaz
Lucie Arnaz publicity photo