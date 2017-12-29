Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Entertainment Actor Reid Miller chatted with Digital Journal about his film "Wyrm," where he plays the lead role, and he spoke about the digital transformation of acting. Miller continued, "Wyrm is weird, but in a wonderful and relatable way. At first, I felt that Wyrm and I were worlds apart, but the more I became him, I realized we were practically the same person in so many ways. He is just a guy trying to figure out this world, his life, and where he fits into all of it." Regarding his future plans, he said, "Hopefully, to continue to be apart of great projects and grow more as an actor. I'd like to play a really intense character next, I would also love to do a post apocalyptic movie, and if it had zombies that would be even better!" When asked what motivates him each day, he said, "It would have to be my own experiences I think. Past experiences really influence my acting, I use those situations with the character. I try to relate myself to the character in as many ways as possible so, in a way, I become them. And my biggest motivations would have to be my dreams, which sounds cliches, but it’s true. To be apart of major film and television is my goal and fuels my passion." He listed Saoirse Ronan as his dream female acting partner. "Saoirse's phenomenal. And I'd love to work with Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie and Emma Watson. They're awesome," he said. Digital transformation of acting industry Regarding the digital transformation of the entertainment industry, he said, "Technology has had a huge effect on the industry, especially within the past two years. Digital content has become the new 'thing,' and I'm very lucky to be at a place to get to be involved in the digital age. Getting cast on some great digital shows on GO90, like The Fourth Door in 2015 produced by New Form Digital, and the show I'm currently starring in, Play By Play produced by Haven Entertainment. I would have to say doing digital content has helped get me were I am today and continues to push me forward. As far as scripts I typically use hard copies, there's nothing better then feeling a script in your hands." On his use of technology in his work routine, Miller said, "I use my phone a lot to keep notes, whether it's acting notes or writing notes for a script I'm writing. I like to write things as the character I'm currently playing, it keeps me focused and in character." For aspiring actors his advice is as follows: "Don't give up, yes, a lot of people will tell you that, but that's my best advice. Because were in an industry of 'no's,' it takes a while to get the 'yes' but I really believe there can be a place for everyone with drive and commitment to their craft it just might not happen as quickly as you want it to." To learn more about actor Reid Miller, check out his On being cast in Wyrm, Miller said, "It felt amazing to be cast as Wyrm. When I went in for the role, I was very excited because I had never played a character like him, so I was pumped to get to walk a mile in his shoes and learn about his world. The experience of playing Wyrm was challenging, I found myself having to be very vulnerable and pushing me in new ways, and I loved that." 