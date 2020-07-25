Regis Philbin, iconic television personality and host, dead at 88

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Entertainment legend Regis Philbin has passed away at the age of 88 years old from natural causes. Digital Journal has the scoop. His family issued the following They expressed how grateful they are for the time they got to spend with him and praised him for his warmth, sense of humor and his ability to make every single day into something worth talking about. Philbin's family extended their appreciation to his fans and admirers for their incredible support in his illustrious career in the entertainment business (which has spanned six decades), and they ask for privacy during this time of mourning. In light of the recent death of Regis Philbin, his last public event appearance took place at the 28th Movieguide Awards in Hollywood back in January of 2020, where he presented the "Visionary Award" to his former Live! co-host Kathie Lee Gifford. In his respected career, he has won six Daytime Emmy Awards, as well as the coveted "Lifetime Achievement Award" in 2008. In 2006, Philbin was inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, and the prestigious Television Academy Hall of Fame. A longtime television personality, he hosted such shows as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Million Dollar Password, his morning talk show Live! and the inaugural season of America's Got Talent. He holds the Guinness World Record for the most hours on American television (in excess of 16,700 hours on air).His family issued the following statement to the press: "We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday."They expressed how grateful they are for the time they got to spend with him and praised him for his warmth, sense of humor and his ability to make every single day into something worth talking about.Philbin's family extended their appreciation to his fans and admirers for their incredible support in his illustrious career in the entertainment business (which has spanned six decades), and they ask for privacy during this time of mourning.In light of the recent death of Regis Philbin, his last public event appearance took place at the 28th Movieguide Awards in Hollywood back in January of 2020, where he presented the "Visionary Award" to his former Live! co-host Kathie Lee Gifford.In his respected career, he has won six Daytime Emmy Awards, as well as the coveted "Lifetime Achievement Award" in 2008. In 2006, Philbin was inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, and the prestigious Television Academy Hall of Fame. More about Regis philbin, Television, Personality, Dead, 88 Regis philbin Television Personality Dead 88