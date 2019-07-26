By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Entertainment Regal Cinemas is starting its own movie subscription service. The service will allow customers to watch an unlimited number of movies. The price will range from $18 to $23.50 a month depending on theater location. The plan For each movie attended there is a $0.50 convenience fee for every movie booked through the app. There are also surcharges for special features such as 4DX, IMAX, 3D, marathons and double features. However, there are also discounts at the concession stand, and no blackout dates. Regal expects less troubles than with the now shut-down MoviePass that the Regal plan is modeled after. The are still some competitors While MoviePass has been shut down indefinitely, AMC Stubs A-List and Cinemark Movie Club still offer discounted tickets for a monthly fee. Regal Cinemas The plan is called Regal Unlimited and will reportedly be launched within a week. The plans are tiered based upon theater locations. Customers in larger cities such as Los Angeles and New York need to sign up for Regal Unlimited All Access plan to find theaters that are participating in the subscription service. The service will operate through the Regal Cinemas app on iOS and Android where users can book tickets..For each movie attended there is a $0.50 convenience fee for every movie booked through the app. There are also surcharges for special features such as 4DX, IMAX, 3D, marathons and double features. However, there are also discounts at the concession stand, and no blackout dates. Regal expects less troubles than with the now shut-down MoviePass that the Regal plan is modeled after. MoviePass is described by WIkipedia: "MoviePass, Inc. is an American subscription-based movie ticketing service[1][2] majority-owned by Helios and Matheson Analytics. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City,[3] the service allows subscribers to purchase up to three movie tickets per month for a monthly fee.[4] The service utilizes a mobile app, where users check in to a cinema and choose a film and showtime, which results in the cost of the ticket being loaded to a prepaid debit card, which is used to purchase the ticket from the cinema as usual.The service went through several pricing structures following its original invite-only launch (including those limited to 2 or 3 films per month, and "unlimited" plans, with pricing based on market size), before announcing in August 2017 that it would switch to offering a plan with a single film per day priced at $9.95 per month.[5] The change in business model came with the acquisition of a majority stake in the company by an analytics firm, which sought to widen the service's reach so it could collect more information on customer viewing habits."While MoviePass has been shut down indefinitely, AMC Stubs A-List and Cinemark Movie Club still offer discounted tickets for a monthly fee. This site describes and compares prices on the two competitors. Regal Cinemas is part of a large chain of cinemas and is now under UK ownership: "Regal Cinemas, formerly known as Regal Entertainment Group, is an American movie theater chain headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.[3] Regal operates the second-largest theater circuit in the United States, with over 7,307 screens in 564 theaters as of June 2016.[4] The three main theatre brands operated by Regal Entertainment Group are Regal Cinemas, Edwards Theatres, and United Artists Theatres. These chains retain their exterior signage, but most indoor branding (popcorn bags, policy trailers) uses the Regal Entertainment Group name and logo. Where applicable, the REG logo is used alongside the three individual brands. Most new cinema construction uses the Regal Cinemas name, although Regal has built new Edwards locations in California and Idaho.[5] Regal has acquired several smaller chains since this merger; these, however, have been rebranded as Regal Cinemas. On December 5, 2017, it was officially announced that the UK theater chain Cineworld would acquire Regal for $3.6 billion. On February 27, 2018, the acquisition of Regal by Cineworld was completed, making it the second largest global cinema exhibitor behind AMC.[6] " The Regal Cinema's subscription service has an obviously powerful industry giant behind it. Cineworld has had its own subscription service for some time as mentioned on the appended video. More about Regal Cinemas, MoviePass, movie subscription services More news from Regal Cinemas MoviePass movie subscription s...