By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment YouTube and social media queen Rebecca Zamolo launched a brand new monthly subscription service. Digital Journal has the scoop. Zamolo has accumulated in excess of 35 million followers across her social platforms and over four billion views on her YouTube channel. She recently premiered a Game Master musical on YouTube that featured 10 musical numbers, in which she also announced the new VIP Section of the app, which is a paid monthly subscription service ($7.99). The VIP Section will serve as an extension of the YouTube series that will offer exclusive content, such as full musical performances, behind the scenes stories, character backstory movies, and Q&A sessions, among other things. Her new musical has gone viral, garnering over four million viewers, and it may be seen below. This past summer, she was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show," hosted by two-time Telly Award-winning host Donna Drake. Zamolo's new VIP monthly subscription service is now live on her app, which is available on Apple and Google Play. In this new subscription service, exclusive Content will be available on her mobile gaming app "The Game Master Network," which is based on her YouTube series of the same name.