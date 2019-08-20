Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Rebecca Metz chatted with Digital Journal about "Better Things" on FX and being on the Disney Channel's "Coop & Cami Ask The World." She noted that being a part of Coop & Cami Ask The World on Disney was a great deal of "fun." "We rehearse for three days and then shoot for two, so it's like work-shopping a short play every week. My character, Jenna, is funny and real and imperfect, I just love playing her," she said. "The kids are so funny and it's incredible to get to watch them grow as people and as actors. We've become our own little family. I didn't expect to find myself on a show for kids and it's been such a lovely experience," she added. On her plans for the future, Metz said, "I want to keep working with people and on projects that challenge, inspire, and excite me." Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology and streaming services on the entertainment business, she said, "There are so many more models for telling great stories and reaching audiences. There's more room than ever before for diverse voices and perspectives and for oddball ideas and creative experimentation. And that has attracted so much top talent. It's an amazing time to be working in television." Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as an actress, she said, "Like lots of people, I rely on technology to stay on top of what's happening in my life and the world, especially when I'm engrossed in work. I use apps to help me prepare scripts to cut down on paper waste whenever I can." "I'm really excited about automotive technology that's getting us away from fossil fuels. I've been driving a hybrid and electric cars for years and plan to keep it that way," she said. She listed the following performers as her dream collaboration partners: Allison Janney, Frances McDormand, Viola Davis, Cherry Jones, Regina King, Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, Emma Thompson, and Olivia Coleman. For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Take your training seriously. Don't be in a hurry to go pro. Take classes, do theater, get lots of education and experience under your belt and see if you love it so much you can't imagine doing anything else with your life because that's the only reason to make it your career." Metz defined the word success as "balancing a fulfilling career as an actor and a rich, happy life outside of work." "I am very lucky to be doing that after a lot of years of working to make it happen and I'm constantly curious to see where the path will take me next. To learn more about actress Rebecca Metz, follow her on On her experience on Better Things, she said, "It's been a nonstop joy. The vibe on Better Things is unlike any other show I've worked on. It feels intimate and everyone is there because we want to be. At this point, a lot of people in the cast and crew have become friends, so we're having a great time. And watching Pam Adlon wear so many hats: lead actor, head writer, showrunner and director. It is like watching a television masterclass every day."She noted that being a part of Coop & Cami Ask The World on Disney was a great deal of "fun." "We rehearse for three days and then shoot for two, so it's like work-shopping a short play every week. My character, Jenna, is funny and real and imperfect, I just love playing her," she said."The kids are so funny and it's incredible to get to watch them grow as people and as actors. We've become our own little family. I didn't expect to find myself on a show for kids and it's been such a lovely experience," she added.On her plans for the future, Metz said, "I want to keep working with people and on projects that challenge, inspire, and excite me."On the impact of technology and streaming services on the entertainment business, she said, "There are so many more models for telling great stories and reaching audiences. There's more room than ever before for diverse voices and perspectives and for oddball ideas and creative experimentation. And that has attracted so much top talent. It's an amazing time to be working in television."Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as an actress, she said, "Like lots of people, I rely on technology to stay on top of what's happening in my life and the world, especially when I'm engrossed in work. I use apps to help me prepare scripts to cut down on paper waste whenever I can.""I'm really excited about automotive technology that's getting us away from fossil fuels. I've been driving a hybrid and electric cars for years and plan to keep it that way," she said.She listed the following performers as her dream collaboration partners: Allison Janney, Frances McDormand, Viola Davis, Cherry Jones, Regina King, Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, Emma Thompson, and Olivia Coleman.For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Take your training seriously. Don't be in a hurry to go pro. Take classes, do theater, get lots of education and experience under your belt and see if you love it so much you can't imagine doing anything else with your life because that's the only reason to make it your career."Metz defined the word success as "balancing a fulfilling career as an actor and a rich, happy life outside of work." "I am very lucky to be doing that after a lot of years of working to make it happen and I'm constantly curious to see where the path will take me next.To learn more about actress Rebecca Metz, follow her on Instagram and her website More about Rebecca Metz, Actress, Disney, Coop & Cami Ask The World, Better Things Rebecca Metz Actress Disney Coop Cami Ask The Wo... Better Things