Unfortunately, she passed away on December 23, at a hospital in New York City due to ALS at the age of 59. She is survived by her husband Danny Burstein, a multi-Tony-nominated actor Danny Burnstein, and her stepchildren Zachary and Alexander.
On Dec. 23, 2020, the University of Montevallo memorialized her by naming the DiscoverShelby Theatre stage in the new Center for the Arts in her memory.
In addition, an anonymous donor has also stepped up to provide $50,000 in matching funds toward establishing the "Rebecca Luker Scholarship" for the university's students. The donor will match any donations made toward establishing the scholarship, up to $50,000. The funds will help endow the scholarship, allowing it to make an impact on students’ lives for the future years.
Luker earned Tony nominations for her acting work in such Broadway productions as Show Boat
, The Music Man
, and Mary Poppins
.
To learn more about the life and legacy of acclaimed Broadway actress Rebecca Luker, check out her official website
.
Rebecca Luker
Photo by Philip Spaeth