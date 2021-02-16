Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRebecca Luker posthumously honored by University of Montevallo

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Three-time Tony-nominated actress Rebecca Luker is posthumously honored by her alma mater, the University of Montevallo in Alabama.
Unfortunately, she passed away on December 23, at a hospital in New York City due to ALS at the age of 59. She is survived by her husband Danny Burstein, a multi-Tony-nominated actor Danny Burnstein, and her stepchildren Zachary and Alexander.
On Dec. 23, 2020, the University of Montevallo memorialized her by naming the DiscoverShelby Theatre stage in the new Center for the Arts in her memory.
In addition, an anonymous donor has also stepped up to provide $50,000 in matching funds toward establishing the "Rebecca Luker Scholarship" for the university's students. The donor will match any donations made toward establishing the scholarship, up to $50,000. The funds will help endow the scholarship, allowing it to make an impact on students’ lives for the future years.
Luker earned Tony nominations for her acting work in such Broadway productions as Show Boat, The Music Man, and Mary Poppins.
To learn more about the life and legacy of acclaimed Broadway actress Rebecca Luker, check out her official website.
Rebecca Luker
Rebecca Luker
Photo by Philip Spaeth
More about Rebecca Luker, University of Montevallo, Tony, Actress, danny burstein
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
At least three dead in North Carolina tornado
Dutch court orders government to lift Covid curfew
Op-Ed: COVID — Don’t get too smug. The legacy of COVID will be ugly.
North Korea 'tried to hack' Pfizer for vaccine info — South's spies: reports
5G phones may interfere with aircraft: French regulator
Hackers continue to put out fake vaccine emails to get your data Special
Prosecutor seeks defamation fine in latest Navalny case
Olympic medallist charged with running drug ring in Australia
New Zealand-Australia row erupts over 'terrorist' dual national
UN warns battle for Marib threatens millions of Yemenis