Rebecca Budig returns to 'General Hospital' as Hayden Barnes

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Rebecca Budig fans are in for a treat. The Emmy-nominated actress is headed back to the hit ABC daytime drama "General Hospital" this summer.
The announcement was made on Entertainment Weekly. Budig will be reprising her role as Hayden Barnes on the hit soap opera. Over the last few weeks, her character's name has been mentioned several times on the show by Michael Easton, who plays Dr. Hamilton Finn.
Speaking of Easton, Budig was featured in his Emmy reel last year, when he scored his first career Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series."
Her last appearance in Port Charles was on September 5, 2017, when her character was pregnant.
Earlier this month, Budig was a part of the "Teal's Got Talent" General Hospital fan event, which benefitted the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation. She was joined by Easton, as well as Kathleen Gati, Lynn Herring, and John York.
Prior to her tenure on General Hospital, Budig starred as Greenlee Smythe on the defunct drama series All My Children, from 1999 until 2011; moreover, she played Michaelle Bauer on Guiding Light from 1995 until 1998. For her acting work on All My Children, she scored two Daytime Emmy acting nominations in the "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" category in 2001 and 2003 respectively.
To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Rebecca Budig, follow her on Twitter.
