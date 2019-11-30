By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Rebecca Budig announced that she has checked out of the hit ABC daytime drama "General Hospital" as Hayden Barnes. Ever-gracious, Budig expressed her gratitude to the General Hospital fans for showing up every day and being passionate about the show and the characters. "I will miss my friend, for those like him are hard to come by, but I know our paths will cross again (or at least one can hope)," she remarked, referring to co-star Michael Easton. In return, Easton shared his appreciation for Budig. He noted that he hates goodbyes, and he went on to thank Budig. "Thank you for being so damn good at what you do. For lighting up a stage. Finding truth in the words. For making me better at what I do," Easton posted on Facebook. Her on-screen daughter, To learn more about Rebecca Budig, follow her on Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with In a post on Instagram , Budig acknowledged that it is hard to say goodbye, and especially the second time around, it is much harder, and even "heartbreaking." She also praised her new on-screen daughter, Jophielle Love, for being "beautiful, sweet and magical."Ever-gracious, Budig expressed her gratitude to the General Hospital fans for showing up every day and being passionate about the show and the characters. "I will miss my friend, for those like him are hard to come by, but I know our paths will cross again (or at least one can hope)," she remarked, referring to co-star Michael Easton.In return, Easton shared his appreciation for Budig. He noted that he hates goodbyes, and he went on to thank Budig. "Thank you for being so damn good at what you do. For lighting up a stage. Finding truth in the words. For making me better at what I do," Easton posted on Facebook.Her on-screen daughter, Jophielle , expressed her love for Budig. "I will be waiting, Mommy," she exclaimed in a bittersweet post. "I know you're coming back for me. Let it be soon, please, it's not fun without you. I love you."To learn more about Rebecca Budig, follow her on Instagram : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Rebecca Budig back in July of 2019. More about Rebecca Budig, Hayden Barnes, General hospital, Activist Rebecca Budig Hayden Barnes General hospital Activist