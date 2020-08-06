Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Veteran actor Ray Proscia chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his experiences in "Bull" and "Suits" and being an actor in the digital age. He also shared his advice for young and aspiring actors. "Suits is the type of experience every actor should get at least once in their career. It was amazing," he admitted. "As a guest actor on the show, you show up in someone else's house and you have to figure out the power shift and the power dynamic and where you fit in it. The very first day I showed up, I was embraced, and everybody was so welcoming. Working with Rick Hoffman was like meeting an old friend. I did three seasons on the show and I was given wonderful arcs. It was absolutely incredible." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "I would mentor new actors in Los Angeles. It's about how to approach the business. If you add up all the acting awards every four years (in the Oscars, Tony Awards and Emmy Awards), it comes out to 250 awards. The Olympics hand out well over 1,000 awards (or medals) ever four years, we all know what it takes to be an Olympic athlete yet they are handing out four times the awards that actors do. That shows you how hard being an actor is, it requires focus, concentartion and dedication. As an actor, you need to remain dedicated and focused in this field." "If this is what you want to be, my advice is to focus 100 percent," he underscored. Proscia listed Bryan Cranston, Sterling K. Brown, Ray Romano, Emily Blunt, and Cate Blanchett, as his dream acting partners. On being an actor in the digital age, Proscia said, "I am in a very interesting position. The first big push in my career happened five years ago with The Man in the High Castle, which was produced by Amazon Prime. I got initiated in the digital age with Amazon. I haven't seen a big shift though. For me, it was a very fluid and natural transition." "I am very blessed and I am very thankful. My life is filled with love and I get to do what I love to do each day. It's about finding peace and happiness every day and that's what moviates me," he said. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Give me just a moment." He defined the word success as "being happy and peaceful every day." "That is true success in my life," he explained. For his fans and supporters, Proscia remarked, "Thank you for the support. I am just so appreciative." To learn more about veteran actor Ray Proscia, check out his Actor Ray Proscia Peter Kluge On being a part of Bull, he said, "Bull was amazing. It came at a really important for me because Suits had just wrapped. It happened in a really perfect time, and it was the most amazing role. I don't really get to play this kind of role. The cast and crew were one of the best I've ever experienced. 