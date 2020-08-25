Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Randy Shelly chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about starring as Stephen Tade in the horror film "Gates of Darkness," which was directed by Don E. FauntLeRoy. He acknowledged that it was "really hard to get into the mindset of that character." "I have always been a very gregarious person," he said. "It was very challenging to dig down and find those emotions within myself. It's a total 180 from my normal life." "My favorite part of that experience was getting to know the cast and crew, and becoming a family. That way, by the end, you have an extended family," he said. "I also loved the opportunity to work with John Savage and Tobin Bell. I have been a longtime fan of both of theirs." Speaking of Tobin Bell, he described him as "absolutely incredible." "Tobin took me under his wing. My performance benefited greatly from his feedback and input," he said. He also shared that working with Brandon Beemer as Father Dumal in 'Gates of Darkness' Photo Courtesy of 'Gates of Darkness' On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It's something else. There are a lot more opportunities in the digital age. The day to day lifestyle is a lot less frantic now that it is digital." For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "not lose the hunger." "Always keep your head up," he said. "Always keep your head up and know that every audition is an experience to learn a lesson from, and eventually, you will get there if you work hard enough." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Self-discovery." If he weren't in acting or entertainment, Shelly noted that he would have been a businessman or an entrepreneur. Shelly defined the word success as "true happiness." "Finding happiness and finding your place, honestly, and being surrounded by people who are like-minded," he said. Gates of Darkness is available on Read More: Gates of Darkness earned a favorable review from On being a part of Gates of Darkness, he said, "It was one of the most fun productions I've ever done and also, one of the most challenging, considering scheduling. I loved it."He acknowledged that it was "really hard to get into the mindset of that character." "I have always been a very gregarious person," he said. "It was very challenging to dig down and find those emotions within myself. It's a total 180 from my normal life.""My favorite part of that experience was getting to know the cast and crew, and becoming a family. That way, by the end, you have an extended family," he said. "I also loved the opportunity to work with John Savage and Tobin Bell. I have been a longtime fan of both of theirs."Speaking of Tobin Bell, he described him as "absolutely incredible." "Tobin took me under his wing. My performance benefited greatly from his feedback and input," he said.He also shared that working with Brandon Beemer was "a lot of fun." "Brandon brought a lot of light to the production. He is quite the character. Brandon is the salt of the earth," he said.On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It's something else. There are a lot more opportunities in the digital age. The day to day lifestyle is a lot less frantic now that it is digital."For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "not lose the hunger." "Always keep your head up," he said. "Always keep your head up and know that every audition is an experience to learn a lesson from, and eventually, you will get there if you work hard enough."Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Self-discovery."If he weren't in acting or entertainment, Shelly noted that he would have been a businessman or an entrepreneur.Shelly defined the word success as "true happiness." "Finding happiness and finding your place, honestly, and being surrounded by people who are like-minded," he said.Gates of Darkness is available on Amazon Prime Video . "I hope fans and viewers enjoy the film. It was an absolutely great experience and I highly recommend this beautiful product," he said.: Gates of Darkness earned a favorable review from Digital Journal More about Randy Shelly, Actor, Gates of Darkness, Horror, Film Randy Shelly Actor Gates of Darkness Horror Film