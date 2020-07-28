Randy Rainbow scores 2020 Creative Arts Primetime Emmy nomination

By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Entertainment Congratulations are in order for multifaceted entertainer Randy Rainbow. He has scored a Creative Arts Primetime Emmy nomination at the upcoming 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Rainbow's critically-acclaimed YouTube sereis is nominated alongside such variety series as Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee, Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews, Carpool Karaoke: The Series, and Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues. His latest video on YouTube entitled "Gee, Anthony Fauci!" may be seen below. Last year, To learn more about Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos sat down and chatted with The Randy Rainbow Show on YouTube (4 Irene Productions Inc.) scored a 2020 Primetime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Short Form Variety Series." Randy Rainbows serves as executive producer, with John Retsios as producer, as well as Jeff Romley and Victoria Varela as additional producers.Rainbow's critically-acclaimed YouTube sereis is nominated alongside such variety series as Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee, Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews, Carpool Karaoke: The Series, and Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues.His latest video on YouTube entitled "Gee, Anthony Fauci!" may be seen below.Last year, Randy Rainbow was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the same "Outstanding Short Form Variety Series" category.To learn more about Randy Rainbow , check out his official website and his Facebook page : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos sat down and chatted with Randy Rainbow back in December of 2019. More about Randy Rainbow, Primetime, Emmy, Nomination, YouTube Randy Rainbow Primetime Emmy Nomination YouTube