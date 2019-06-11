Email
article imageRaine Michaels up for Sports Illustrated Rookie of the Year 2020

By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Entertainment
Raine Michaels is the daughter of rock icon Bret Michaels of the multi-platinum-selling band Poison. She is vying for Sports Illustrated's "Rookie of the Year" 2020.
As Digital Journal reported this past May, Raine graced Sports Illustrated Magazine.
She continues to be one of six leading ladies that are competing for the title of Sports Illustrated's "Rookie of the Year" for 2020.
Raine was picked from well over 10,000 video submissions, and she flew to Miami, Florida, where she appeared at their annual Swim Week extravaganza. That group was narrowed down to 67, and she eventually made it to the top six. The iconic publication, Sports Illustrated, is asking for the public to vote for their favorite. The public can vote by clicking here.
In other Bret Michaels news, the rocker released a duet, the empowering song "Unbroken," which he co-wrote with his youngest daughter, Jorja Bleu, who is also featured on the vocals. That song is available on iTunes and on Amazon. "This song is about triumph over tragedy," Michaels said. "It's about being stronger than our storm," he added.
Bret Michaels is out on the road touring, bringing his new music and classic hits to his fans. To learn more about Bret Michaels' tour dates, check out his official website.
Bret Michaels of Poison
Bret Michaels of Poison
Courtesy Michaels Entertainment Group
More about Raine Michaels, Bret michaels, unbroken, jorja bleu
 
