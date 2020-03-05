Email
article imageRéal Andrews bids farewell to 'General Hospital,' thanks the fans

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Entertainment
Actor Réal Andrews expressed his gratitude to the fans and everybody on "General Hospital" as he parted ways from the show (since his character Marcus Taggert was killed off).
"RIP Taggert," Andrews expressed in a post on Instagram. He went on to share his gratitude to everybody for their support. "I appreciate you all, it was a great run, and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity," he said, effusively.
"Although I appreciate your support more than you know I am great, God's got me," he said, jokingly. He added that it has been an honor and a privilege to work with his General Hospital co-stars Maurice Benard, Steve Burton, Briana Nicole Henry, Sydney Makayla, Rebecca Herbst, Donnell Turner, Roger Howarth, Genie Francis, and Max Gail.
Andrews also thanked executive producer Frank Valentini, as well as the producers, crew, staff and the writers for the opportunity, and for making his stay an "amazing" one.
Fortunately, for fans of the hit ABC daytime drama, Andrews will be a part of the "General Hospital Fantasy" events on April 18 and 19 in Andover, Massachusetts, and Melville, New York, respectively. To learn more about these upcoming events, check out the Fantasy Events Inc. website. "I am excited. As you know, I am not on the show anymore, so this probably might be the last chance I get to meet you all. Come out, we are going to have fun," he said.
To learn more about actor Réal Andrews, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
