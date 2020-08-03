Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music "The Queen of Bluegrass" Dale Ann Bradley chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. "All of the nominees in that 'Entertainer of the Year' category are just so good and so talented. Everyone works so hard in bluegrass," she added. For Bradley, it was a surprising feel when Sister Sadie won "Group of the Year" at last year's IBMAs. "Oh my God. We were really shocked," she said. "It was took our breath away. It really did. We cherished that and we enjoyed it. We were very honored to be given that." She spoke highly about collaborating with Tina Adair for their duets album together. "That was a lot of fun, and those songs do not need to be forgetten. They are great old songs," she said. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 IBMA awards, as well as the showcases and performances will take place remotely as an online experience from September 28 to October 3. "Bluegrass people have been so good. In time of need, they are the best people on this planet," she said. For more information on bluegrass sensation Dale Ann Bradley and her music, check out her She opened up about her multiple 2020 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) nominations, where she is in the running in four categories, two as a soloist and two part of the group Sister Sadie. "What about that," she exclaimed. "That is just so wonderful. Any time they put me in there, I just appreciate it. It's nice and rewarding when people like what you do. It means that we are cutting music that people like." Bradley is nominated for "Gospel Recording of the Year" for "Because He Loved Me," and for the coveted "Female Vocalist of the Year," an honor that she has won five times. "I love that little song so very much," she said about "Because He Loved Me." "It's simple but it has a powerful message. I loved it and I am glad that people like it too," she said. Sister Sadie is up for "Vocal Group of the Year," an award they won last year, and they are vying for the prestigious "Entertainer of the Year" honor. "Isn't that something? We were all so excited about that," she said, about their "Entertainer of the Year" nod."All of the nominees in that 'Entertainer of the Year' category are just so good and so talented. Everyone works so hard in bluegrass," she added.For Bradley, it was a surprising feel when Sister Sadie won "Group of the Year" at last year's IBMAs. "Oh my God. We were really shocked," she said. "It was took our breath away. It really did. We cherished that and we enjoyed it. We were very honored to be given that."She spoke highly about collaborating with Tina Adair for their duets album together. "That was a lot of fun, and those songs do not need to be forgetten. They are great old songs," she said.As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 IBMA awards, as well as the showcases and performances will take place remotely as an online experience from September 28 to October 3."Bluegrass people have been so good. In time of need, they are the best people on this planet," she said.For more information on bluegrass sensation Dale Ann Bradley and her music, check out her official homepage More about dale ann bradley, ibma, bluegrass, Queen, female vocalist dale ann bradley ibma bluegrass Queen female vocalist