The Org by Scott Brody is a novel looking at today's political climate. The book is a political thriller, and its stands as a key read as the U.S. faces its next presidential election. Scott Brody look at the issues captured within his book. Image of writer Scott Brody, supplied by the author to Digital Journal. Scott Brody Scott Brody spent a few years in a political group similar to the one fictionally depicted in his new novel " Digital Journal: How important is fight against climate change? Scott Brody: Critical. The current fight against Covid-19 gives us a small glimpse into how monumental, expensive and long the fight will be to save the climate and our way of life. DJ: How have you used fiction as a platform to spread an important message about real climate change? Brody: I have tried to demonstrate how urgent and desperate this fight is likely to become if we continue to fail to take the problem seriously enough and underestimate how hard the established interests will fight to defend their positions, regardless of the outcomes for the climate. The problem is that climate change is off in the future, and a slow-moving disaster. The challenge is to make it real to people that we must act now. If we wait too long, we could find ourselves beyond the point of no return. DJ: I understand you associated with a cult-like group in college, how did this influence your writing? Brody:It gave me insight into the mentalities of the "charismatic leader" and his followers. I tried to show how a group like that could gain power under these circumstances. DJ: To what extent is fiction mirroring reality today? Brody:So far we aren't taking climate change seriously enough at all. If you look at the Covid situation, it's very clear that if we had been preparing for a pandemic for the last few years, when the experts advised us to, we could have prevented thousands of lives from being lost. But we didn't, and the Trump administration disbanded the panels of authorities and ignored all the warning signs until it was too late. We should learn from that lesson and get serious now about climate change, or we'll look back on this as a warning we ignored. DJ: Given that the spread of disease and viruses can be attributed to climate change, do you foresee our situation getting worse or better any time soon? Brody:It's not clear how this virus may or may not relate to climate change, but as the climate does change, we can expect new viral and bacterial mutations to arise and continue to threaten and attack us. DJ: How has activism changed in the past twenty years? Brody:Activism changes based on it's goals and targets, and its leaders. We've been in a relatively peaceful period so far this century. People are becoming more terrified than ever with Trump in power. It will be interesting to see how activated people get for the upcoming election. Political change is hard, but when things get bad enough, people create change. Scott Brody grew up in a political home in New York, where the older generations met, supported candidates, and argued about politics. In the '60s, a teenage Scott Brody joined in the political and cultural ferment of the time. He marched against the war in Vietnam, listened to Jean Shepherd on WOR and WBAI until all hours, read Ray Bradbury and Ramparts. The summer he graduated from high school, he went to Woodstock.Scott Brody spent a few years in a political group similar to the one fictionally depicted in his new novel " The Org. " In 1976, after graduating college, he ran for Congress on the US Labor Party. 