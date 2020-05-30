View this post on Instagram

My new 🔥PURGATORY SERIES🔥 - short version TRAILER - for full version click in bio - Series Coming Soon to www.video.popstaronline.com @popstarmagazine . SYNOPSES - ➡️ A group of strangers are invited to experience a unique New Year’s Eve Party at an exclusive mountain resort. The guests quickly come to realize that they were all brought there for a very specific reason which may have deadly consequences . . @popstarmagazine @thegreenroomtalent @thegreenroomappearances w/ @dannymahoney1 @erikfellowsofficial @bibi_lucille @tatjana12345678 @levon.zakaryan @monicaavetisyan_amesauvage @dalita_avanessian . . #purgatory #series #character #Bobby #killer #badguy #show #tvshow #tvseries #apple #popstartv #popstar #new #streaming #thriller #suspense #horror #comingsoon #trailer #promo #appletv #newshow #newseries #actor