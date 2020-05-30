The gripping trailer for the highly-anticipated Popstar! TV series, "Purgatory" has been released. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Fellows stars as Bobby, an ex-con in Purgatory. They filmed 16 episodes for this digital series and it will be released in two seasons on Popstar! TV.
In Purgatory, the characters get invited to a New Year's Eve event at a resort. These guests are quick to realize that they are brought there for a particular reason that may have deadly consequences.
"We are all there for a particular reason and we are all connected in one sort of way: for revenge on some bad deed that is done," Fellows said. "We lured into a surprise spot for the group and we ended up getting trapped in a cave, and we try to find our way out. I am really excited about it," he exclaimed.
Judging from the trailer, this new digital series seems very promising and engaging.
