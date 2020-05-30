Email
article image'Purgatory,' starring Erik Fellows, releases gripping trailer

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The gripping trailer for the highly-anticipated‎ Popstar! TV series, "Purgatory" has been released. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Fellows stars as Bobby, an ex-con in Purgatory. They filmed 16 episodes for this digital series and it will be released in two seasons on ‎Popstar! TV.
In Purgatory, the characters get invited to a New Year's Eve event at a resort. These guests are quick to realize that they are brought there for a particular reason that may have deadly consequences.
"We are all there for a particular reason and we are all connected in one sort of way: for revenge on some bad deed that is done," Fellows said. "We lured into a surprise spot for the group and we ended up getting trapped in a cave, and we try to find our way out. I am really excited about it," he exclaimed.
Judging from the trailer, this new digital series seems very promising and engaging.
My new 🔥PURGATORY SERIES🔥 - short version TRAILER - for full version click in bio - Series Coming Soon to www.video.popstaronline.com @popstarmagazine . SYNOPSES - ➡️ A group of strangers are invited to experience a unique New Year’s Eve Party at an exclusive mountain resort. The guests quickly come to realize that they were all brought there for a very specific reason which may have deadly consequences . . @popstarmagazine @thegreenroomtalent @thegreenroomappearances w/ @dannymahoney1 @erikfellowsofficial @bibi_lucille @tatjana12345678 @levon.zakaryan @monicaavetisyan_amesauvage @dalita_avanessian . . #purgatory #series #character #Bobby #killer #badguy #show #tvshow #tvseries #apple #popstartv #popstar #new #streaming #thriller #suspense #horror #comingsoon #trailer #promo #appletv #newshow #newseries #actor

Earlier this month, Erik Fellows chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about Purgatory.
To learn more about actor Erik Fellows, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
