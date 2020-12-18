Email
Preview: 'The Bay' gears up for exciting two-part Season 6 finale

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The 19-Emmy award-winning digital drama series "The Bay" is gearing up for fireworks, as Season 6 is coming to a close. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Digital drama fans can ring in the New Year by reliving Season 6 of The Bay with two back-back episodes each night at 10 p.m. EST leading up to the final episodes of the season. Viewers can stream live on Popstar! TV.
The premiere of the all-new two-part Season 6 finale will kick off on Tuesday, December 22, and next week on December 29 at 3 p.m. EST. The show is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.
If fans and viewers missed any episodes of Season 6, or if they want to #BingeTheBay all over again, the episodes will begin streaming live each night at 10 p.m. EST, starting December 20 until December 29.
Kristos Andrews and Mary Beth Evans in The Bay
Kristos Andrews and Mary Beth Evans in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
To learn more about The Bay, follow the show on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
