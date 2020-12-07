The hit digital series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special" will be available on December 11 on Disney+.
This 45 minute special will begin on Friday, December 11, and it will offer many light-hearted moments with the ensemble cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
The cast features Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders. These actors will perform their own versions of the holiday classics, as well as other popular songs and they will share some of their favorite childhood holiday memories.
Digital Journal reviewed Matt Cornett's rendition of "Last Christmas."
The show was shot this past summer in Los Angeles, California, as well as New York, Arizona, and Salt Lake City, Utah, where it is normally filmed.
To learn more about the streaming series High School Musical: The Series, check out its Instagram page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Matt Cornett back in September of 2020.
Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special'