Pop star Debbie Gibson to host Galentine's Day celebration

By By Markos Papadatos 53 mins ago in Entertainment Pop sensation and Broadway star Debbie Gibson has joined forces with American Greetings in an effort to celebrate Galentine's Day. Digital Journal has the scoop. Fans and viewers can tune into Sirius XM channel "The Blend" on February 12 at 6 p.m. EST for "Debbie Gibson's Mixtape" and a "Girls Night Out" Galentine's celebration. They can tag @DebbieGibson on Instagram for the chance to have their virtual celebration crashed by the former teen queen herself. Gibson exclaimed that now more than ever her girlfriends have been leaning on one another. "This song encapsulates the power that comes from the bond among women lifting one another up," she remarked. "I am so thrilled to be partnering with American Greetings to honor women celebrating women this Galentine's Day," she added. Throughout her respected career in the music and entertainment business, Gibson is known for such chart-topping singles as "Lost In Your Eyes" and "Foolish Beat." With "Foolish Beat," she became the youngest artist in history to write, produce and sing a No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 single. To this day, she is still the youngest female and she held the world record for over 30 years. She has sold in excess of 16 million in units album-wise all over the globe and she has starred in 17 Broadway shows and West End musicals. In 2019, she launched her radio show "Debbie Gibson's Mixtape" on Sirius XM on "The Blend" while she was out on the road touring with New Kids on the Block on their "Mixtape Arena Tour." To learn more about Debbie Gibson, check out her On February 10, they released an exclusive "Girls Night Out" e-card, which is available by clicking here