Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Playwright Cat Miller chatted with Digital Journal about her play "The Hope Hypothesis." Performances begin October 25 at The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture for a limited engagement through November 15. "In the larger sense, it is about the current climate of fear and suspicion—the ways that it permeates even the most mundane aspects of our lives and what it ultimately costs us. Did I mention it's funny?" On her inspiration to write this play, she said, "It was the confluence of two things. First, at the time, a good friend was going through a horrible ordeal with US immigration authorities. Despite being married to an American citizen she was being denied a green card because she did not have a birth certificate. She didn't have one because they were not regularly issued where she was born." She continued, "It's a very long story, but in the end, in order to get her green card, her father had to fly to the country where she was born, get a meeting with the current mayor of the town she was born in, and get him to issue a formal decree that she had been born there. That the US government accepted. Not the reams of legitimate documents she provided mind you, but the word of some guy who had no actual knowledge of the time or place of her birth." "In hindsight the absurdity of that is comical, but at the time it was really scary. And during that time I read an article in the New York Times about the strangely comprehensive and functional bureaucracy of ISIS which was discovered when they liberated Raqqa. In the article was a picture of a birth certificate issued by ISIS. I remember thinking, oh my God, what if someone had to deal with US immigration authorities with that?" When asked if she was going for a certain theme, she said, "I was interested in looking at the relationship between hope and fear and the absurdity that can arise when the two intersect." On her plans for the future, she said, "Every time I think I have answered this question for myself life throws me something unexpected. I definitely plan to keep writing and directing my own work. And I plan to continue my other career as well—I am Vice President of Operations for Resnicow and Associates, an arts communications firm. That is a role I never expected to have, or like, and yet here we are." Digital age of entertainment On being a playwright in this digital age, she said, "I don't really know what it is like to be a playwright in any other age so it is hard to say. The one thing I hate about it is the need to be on social media to promote your work. I am terrible at social media." Regarding the impact of streamings services on the entertainment business, she said, "I think the most profound thing they have done is allow people to binge-watch. While there are certainly negative aspects to that, I actually appreciate that it has refocused TV on longer story arcs and more nuanced character development. I think it is telling that playwrights are now sought after for writers' rooms." For young and aspiring playwrights, she said, "Listen to yourselves. I think one of the hardest parts of being an artist is trying to please others both in terms of the content of your work and the arc of your career. There is no one way to do this thing. Be your own compass." She concluded about The Hope Hypothesis, "We are living in an immensely upsetting time. For me, humor is crucial in the face of despair. It makes it feel possible to confront difficult or upsetting topics with some openness and hope. I hope that is what Hope Hypothesis does – lets you laugh so you can confront the horror."To learn more about The Hope Hypothesis or to obtain tickets, check out its official website