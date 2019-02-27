Fodé shared the news on social media. "The secret is out. I couldn't be more happy to finally announce what I'm working on. #Glamorous," he posted
.
He is an alum of the popular CBS daytime soap opera, The Bold and The Beautiful
, where he starred as Thomas Forrester from 2015 to 2018.
For his portrayal of Thomas Forrester
, Fodé earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" in 2016 and 2017 respectively.
According to Variety
, in this CW series, Fodé will be playing Chad, an openly gay alpha male that works at his mom's cosmetics company.
Fodé will be starring opposite Ben J. Pierce
(Fuller House
), who plays Marco. Other cast members include Brooke Shields (who plays his mother on the show) and Jade Payton, with actress Eva Longoria as director.
The pilot of Glamorous
on the CW is executive produced and written by Jordan Nardino. Damon Wayans Jr., Kameron Tarlow, and Michael Rauch also serve as executive producers.