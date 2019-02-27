Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePierson Fodé to star in 'Glamorous' pilot on the CW

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actor Pierson Fodé has announced that the secret is out. He will be starring on "Glamorous," the upcoming television series on CW.
Fodé shared the news on social media. "The secret is out. I couldn't be more happy to finally announce what I'm working on. #Glamorous," he posted.
He is an alum of the popular CBS daytime soap opera, The Bold and The Beautiful, where he starred as Thomas Forrester from 2015 to 2018.
For his portrayal of Thomas Forrester, Fodé earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" in 2016 and 2017 respectively.
According to Variety, in this CW series, Fodé will be playing Chad, an openly gay alpha male that works at his mom's cosmetics company.
Fodé will be starring opposite Ben J. Pierce (Fuller House), who plays Marco. Other cast members include Brooke Shields (who plays his mother on the show) and Jade Payton, with actress Eva Longoria as director.
The pilot of Glamorous on the CW is executive produced and written by Jordan Nardino. Damon Wayans Jr., Kameron Tarlow, and Michael Rauch also serve as executive producers.
More about Pierson Fod, Cw, glamorous, The Bold and the Beautiful
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Main points from Michael Cohen's testimony about Trump
Review: John Mellencamp spectacular at the Beacon Theatre in New York Special
Wildfires break out in Britain as temperatures hit record levels
Ex-Trump lawyer brands president 'conman' and 'racist'
Director Guy Guido talks about 'Madonna and the Breakfast Club' Special
IBM and North Carolina state are investing in quantum computing
Germany struggles to quash Nazi war payment suspicions
Argentine 11-year-old's C-section sparks new abortion debate
Review: Adam Lambert flawless on live rendition of 'Feel Something' Special
Belarus uncovers mass grave at WWII Jewish ghetto site