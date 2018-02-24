Pierson Fodé announces return to 'The Bold and The Beautiful'

As Digital Journal reported, Fodé had exited The Bold and The Beautiful
back in mid-September of 2017.
According to Soap Opera Digest
, Fodé is returning for a "short-term" story-line. As indicated in the aforementioned soap publication, the heartthrob actor was not planning to reprise his role so soon, but it has been a "fun story to come back for." It was pitched to him by Bradley Bell, the executive producer and head writer of The Bold and The Beautiful
, and Fodé shared his excitement for this new story arc. The actor's first air date back on The Bold and The Beautiful
is March 9, 2018.
In January of 2018, as Digital Journal
previously reported, Fodé earned a 2018 Emmy pre-nomination for ""Outstanding Younger Actor."
