Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Entertainment Model and actor Philip Bruenn chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the digital drama series "Studio City" on Amazon Prime, and being a performer in the digital age.

Studio City was created by Sean Kanan and Jason Antognoli, and Bruenn plays the role of heartthrob Devyn Striker opposite Kanan (who stars as Sam Stevens) in the series. "It feels awesome," he admitted. "I am excited about it and I feel appreciation. It was a really unique experience. The series came out really nicely," he said.

Bruenn complimented the entire cast on their acting performances in Studio City. "With each episode and each character, they had something significant happening, and it really hit on a lot of strong topics. It is cool to bring light and exposure to those topics," he said.

"All of these actors are so talented. Everybody did such an amazing job. They all had great professionalism. I was really happy to be able to work with all of them," he added.

On being an actor and model in the digital age, he said, "It has been a really interesting digital age. I came into this in a transitional period. I started a little before all of this hit, and then I tried to keep up with it. The digital age has been really unique."

For young and aspiring actors, Bruenn said, "Have fun. That's a big one. A lot of times, people get so caught up on whether or not they got the role, or what their next gig will be, and that pressure can take away from it. Enjoy the process and enjoy working on set, that way, you bring more positive energy into the work that you do. Really know who you are as a person and if this is something you really want to do. You need to learn to accept rejection and you cannot give up. Keep pushing forward."

He also opened up about fitness and staying in top-notch physical shape. "I enjoy hiking in high elevations. It helps build your stamina. My physical shape comes from functionality," he said, prior to sharing that over the last six months, he has been on a more "plant-based diet.

Bruenn revealed that he grew up swimming in summer swim teams. "I was a swim coach and a lifeguard briefly in California for a number of years," he said. "Competitive swimming played an integral part in my life for a long time," he said and listed the "breaststroke" as his personal favorite stroke in the sport.

Studio City is available on Amazon Prime Video. The digital drama series earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. "Tune in. Check it out," he told his fans and viewers. "Thank you to everybody for watching it and supporting it. Keep turning in," he added.

To learn more about model and actor Philip Bruenn, check out his IMDb page, and visit his Instagram page and follow him on Twitter