Actor and model Philip Bruenn chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about starring in the new episodes of the first season of "Studio City" on Amazon Prime.
He plays the dual roles of Nick Cassidy and Devyn Striker in the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, which was created by Emmy-nominated filmmakers Sean Kanan and Jason Antognoli, and it was directed by Emmy nominee and showrunner Timothy Woodward Jr.
Earlier in the first season, he was hailed as the show's "best-kept secret" by Digital Journal, and in the new episodes, he delivered a more comic and nonchalant performance, which was "charming."
On being back for the new episodes of the first season of Studio City, Bruenn admitted, "It was really fun." "It was a lot more fun than I could have expected considering everything that has been going on for the last year," he said.
"It was really energetic to have everybody work together and work safely. I had my own hesitations and my own fears if you will, but what was really nice, is if you really step into it, your fear winds up being not what you thought at all. These new episodes ended up being really fun. My character, Nick, took more of a comedic relief this season and I loved it and I played with it," Bruenn elaborated.
Philip Bruenn in 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'
Bruenn went on to compliment Studio City for having so much "great material," his only wish is that the show has more screen time to showcase all of that in the episodes.
In the summer of 2020, Bruenn was spotlighted in JLJ Media by Los Angeles media personality James Lott Junior as part of the "Studio City Aftershow."
The five new episodes of the first season of Studio City are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Bruenn is encouraging new viewers and fans to check out these new episodes of the hit digital series Studio City.
