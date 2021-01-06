Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Peter Porte chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about starring in the holiday film "Dashing in the December" opposite Juan Pablo Di Pace and Andie MacDowell. "Dashing in December" was written and directed by Jake Helgren. Porte enjoyed working with co-stars He also complimented writer and director Jake Helgren. "Jake is great, this is the second movie I've done with him. It is really exciting to watch him work, especially on something that meant a lot to him. This is his true baby. He knows how to get what he wants in a very short time with limited resources," he said. On being an actor in the digital age, at a time when streaming is so prevalent, he said, "It is wonderful because it opens up a lot of new opportunities to both perform and create your own content. I am excited because there are a ton of more opportunities and avenues for artists and creators." He also recalled played the role of Ricky Williams in the hit daytime drama The Young and The Restless. "I loved it. I loved doing daytime dramas, they are really exciting and they satisfy my live theater background because everything moves very quickly. I enjoyed the pace of it," he said. When asked how he handled being dialogue-heavy back in his soap opera days, he said, "It's kind of sink or swim. You have to be really good at memorizing and listening." Actor Peter Porte Brad Everett Young Porte had kind words about photographer Brad Everett Young and being a part of the Peter Porte Brad Everett Young For his fans, he expressed his gratitude. "I hope they watch Dashing in December and enjoy it, and that they can share it with their family and their friends. I hope I made them proud and that I did the character, Wyatt, justice," he said. 