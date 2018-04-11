Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Three-time Emmy winner Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott, "The Young and The Restless") chatted with Digital Journal about his 2018 Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series." The Young and The Restless is celebrating its 45 year anniversary on CBS. "Isn't that incredible? 45 years. Unbelievable. I'm actually old enough to know how long 45 years is," Bergman said. When asked what motivates him each day, Bergman said, "I actually love what I do." "I actually love acting. I get to my dressing room, and there are scripts sitting for me to read, and I can't get to them fast enough. I want to know what is going to happen next," he said. "I always want to know what is going to happen next. They don't tell me. I like to open it in my scripts in my dressing room at 7 a.m. to find out what is happening to Jack next. I am enthralled." For aspiring actors, Bergman's advice is as follows: "Be around other actors. Work with them. Practice with them, learn from them, and talk to them. The problem with being an actor is being isolated. That's the worst thing that could happen to an actor. Then, it's you against the world. You don't want to be there, particularly in Los Angeles." On the key to longevity in the acting and entertainment business, Bergman said, "Stay an interesting character yourself. Read about the world. Know about the world they are asking you to play. Read books. Be an interesting person. That's what they cast. They cast interesting people." Regarding his plans for the future, Bergman said, "I am going to keep this job as long as I can. I am going to ride off into the sunset when this is over. I will do a lot of sailing, reading and piano-playing." He had nothing but the greatest remarks about his fellow actors on The Young and The Restless, including On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, Bergman said, "There are a lot of different ways to watch our show. I am grateful that they are there. I don't know how people watch things on computers or on their phones. I am not terribly savvy in that world. I am glad that there are other platforms there." The Young and The Restless is broadcast is high-definition. "We got high-def all night. You bet," he said. In his daily routine as an actor, Bergman shared that he uses technology to stay in touch with his wife. "I text her and the children most of the time, but I like talking to them better," he said. "Otherwise, I get my call times from The Young and The Restless on my phone." In his spare time, Bergman enjoys playing the piano, sailing and reading. "I'm a big reader. I get to read a lot of books, and that fulfills me a lot," he said. "Also, just the nature of my job, I am exercising when I am not acting. My job is to stay in shape." For his fans, he concluded, "I am so grateful to still be here. This is a job that I was convinced I could make last for six months, and it has turned into 29 [almost] years." When asked to reflect upon those 29 years, in a rear-view mirror, he said, "I see some missed opportunities, but some great chances to work with some really good people." Bergman defined the word success as "Having the respect of those around you." The 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on April 29 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. We wish Peter Bergman the best of luck on his 21st career Emmy nomination. Bergman has played Jack Abbott on the popular daytime drama since 1989. This marks Bergman's 21st career Emmy nomination in this competitive yet prestigious acting category. "Is it 21? Wow. That's pretty cool," he admitted. "Every time it happens, it feels great. What it means is that my peers, the people who work in my industry, say 'yeah, he is one of the better ones.' That feels nice."The Young and The Restless is celebrating its 45 year anniversary on CBS. "Isn't that incredible? 45 years. Unbelievable. I'm actually old enough to know how long 45 years is," Bergman said.When asked what motivates him each day, Bergman said, "I actually love what I do." "I actually love acting. I get to my dressing room, and there are scripts sitting for me to read, and I can't get to them fast enough. I want to know what is going to happen next," he said. "I always want to know what is going to happen next. They don't tell me. I like to open it in my scripts in my dressing room at 7 a.m. to find out what is happening to Jack next. I am enthralled."For aspiring actors, Bergman's advice is as follows: "Be around other actors. Work with them. Practice with them, learn from them, and talk to them. The problem with being an actor is being isolated. That's the worst thing that could happen to an actor. Then, it's you against the world. You don't want to be there, particularly in Los Angeles."On the key to longevity in the acting and entertainment business, Bergman said, "Stay an interesting character yourself. Read about the world. Know about the world they are asking you to play. Read books. Be an interesting person. That's what they cast. They cast interesting people."Regarding his plans for the future, Bergman said, "I am going to keep this job as long as I can. I am going to ride off into the sunset when this is over. I will do a lot of sailing, reading and piano-playing."He had nothing but the greatest remarks about his fellow actors on The Young and The Restless, including Gina Tognoni Joshua Morrow and Eric Braeden . "All of these people are terrific people to know and to work with. I'm crazy about Gina, and I've known Joshua since he very first came on the show, and I've watched him grow and his family grow. We are all growing up together," he said.On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, Bergman said, "There are a lot of different ways to watch our show. I am grateful that they are there. I don't know how people watch things on computers or on their phones. I am not terribly savvy in that world. I am glad that there are other platforms there."The Young and The Restless is broadcast is high-definition. "We got high-def all night. You bet," he said.In his daily routine as an actor, Bergman shared that he uses technology to stay in touch with his wife. "I text her and the children most of the time, but I like talking to them better," he said. "Otherwise, I get my call times from The Young and The Restless on my phone."In his spare time, Bergman enjoys playing the piano, sailing and reading. "I'm a big reader. I get to read a lot of books, and that fulfills me a lot," he said. "Also, just the nature of my job, I am exercising when I am not acting. My job is to stay in shape."For his fans, he concluded, "I am so grateful to still be here. This is a job that I was convinced I could make last for six months, and it has turned into 29 [almost] years."When asked to reflect upon those 29 years, in a rear-view mirror, he said, "I see some missed opportunities, but some great chances to work with some really good people."Bergman defined the word success as "Having the respect of those around you."The 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on April 29 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. We wish Peter Bergman the best of luck on his 21st career Emmy nomination. More about Peter Bergman, Emmy, jack abbott, The young and the restless, Actor Peter Bergman Emmy jack abbott The young and the re... Actor