By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Award-winning soap actor Peter Bergman scored his 22nd career Daytime Emmy nomination for acting. He plays Jack Abbott on "The Young and The Restless" on CBS. He has won a total of three Daytime Emmy awards in his respected career in acting, in 1991, 1992 and 2002, respectively. This year will mark Bergman's 40th year anniversary in the daytime world. From 1979 to 1989, Bergman played Dr. Cliff Warner on All My Children, and in 1989, he took on the role of Jack Abbott on The Young and The Restless. The 46th Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on May 5, 2019, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. These awards recognize the best in daytime television in the United States, and they presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). Bergman is nominated for the 2019 Daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series," alongside fellow nominees Maurie Bernard (Sonny Corinthos on ABC's General Hospital), Tyler Christopher (Stefan DiMera on NBC's Days of Our Lives), Billy Flynn (Chad DiMera on NBC's Days of Our Lives), as well as Jon Lindstrom who is nominated for his dual roles as Ryan Chamberlain and Dr. Kevin Collins on General Hospital.