article imagePeter Bergman honored with tribute episode for 30 years on Y&R

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On November 25, "The Young and The Restless" (Y&R) will be honoring lead actor Peter Bergman for his 30th anniversary with the show.
Bergman has played the leading role of Jack Abbott, the patriarch of the Abbott family, since November of 1989. The Young and The Restless has been the No. 1 daytime drama for well over 30 consecutive years.
A clip of his tribute episode may be seen below.
Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported, Bergman scored his 22nd career Daytime Emmy nomination. His mantel holds three Emmy Awards, which he earned in 1991, 1992, and 2002, respectively.
To learn more about The Young and The Restless or to stream the show online, check out the official CBS website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Peter Bergman back in April of 2018 about his respected career in the entertainment scene.
