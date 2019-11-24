Bergman has played the leading role of Jack Abbott, the patriarch of the Abbott family, since November of 1989. The Young and The Restless
has been the No. 1 daytime drama for well over 30 consecutive years.
A clip of his tribute episode may be seen below.
Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported
, Bergman scored his 22nd career Daytime Emmy nomination. His mantel holds three Emmy Awards, which he earned in 1991, 1992, and 2002, respectively.
