Bergman is up for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series," for his portrayal of Jack Abbott on the popular soap, a role he has played since 1989. He is nominated alongside Michael Easton (General Hospital
), John McCook
(The Bold and the Beautiful
), Billy Miller (General Hospital
) and James Reynolds (Days of Our Lives
). From last year's "Outstanding Lead Actor" nominees (2017), Bergman is the sole actor to earn yet another well-deserved nomination.
This marks Bergman's 21st career nomination in this prestigious acting category, where he has been nominated more than any other actor. 20 of these nominations were for his work on The Young and The Restless
.
Last year, his on-screen wife, Gina Tognoni
won the 2017 Emmy award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series."
The Young and The Restless
is celebrating its 45 year anniversary on CBS. The 2018 Daytime Emmy award ceremony will take place on April 29 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Tune in to see which actor receives the award for "Outstanding Lead Actor."