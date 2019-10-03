Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePaxton Booth talks 'Coop & Cami Ask The World' on Disney Channel Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     31 mins ago in Entertainment
Young actor Paxton Booth ("Coop & Cami Ask The World") chatted with Digital Journal about the new season of the show, which stars on October 5.
Booth is seen as a series regular on the Disney Channel's Coop & Cami Ask The World, which is returning for its second season on October 5, where he stars as Ollie Wrather opposite such actors as Ruby Rose Turner, Dakota Lotus, Albert Tsai, Olivia Sanabia and Rebecca Metz. "I am super excited for the fans to see season two," he said. "You get to learn more about Ollie's musical side and you see him grow up more in this season."
He is drawn to this role since it affords him the privilege to do a lot of stunts. "I do some crazy stunts. That's my favorite part about playing Ollie," he admitted.
"It is very hard to be an actor in this digital age because there is so much content out there." "You have to do something different so that people can watch your show as opposed to the other shows out there. Having the Disney name attached to your series helps," he said.
Booth listed veteran comedian Bill Murray as his dream acting partner. "Doing something with Bill Murray would be hilarious," he said. "That would be a fun movie or TV show."
For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Make sure you are really dedicated to acting since you and your family might have to make a lot of sacrifices. There will be a lot of 'nos' than 'yeses' and make sure you learn from those 'nos'."
He has also been featured on such hit TV shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Real O'Neals, The Romanoffs, Teachers, and The Toy Box, the unscripted series on ABC, where he appears as a judge.
Booth is a BMX rider, a Tim Burton film lover, and he is passionate about animal rescue. He is also an advocate for fashion without gender labels. "I ride my BMX every weekend with my dad," he said. "I also collect Hot Wheels," he added, where his collection exceeds 1,000 Hot Wheels.
He defined the word success as being happy and doing what he really loves to do. "I want to do a little bit of everything: I want to do some TV and a little bit of film," he said.
To learn more about young actor Paxton Booth, follow him on Instagram and on Facebook.
More about Paxton Booth, Coop & Cami Ask The World, Actor, Disney, Channel
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
UK particle accelerator to reveal secrets of 2,000-year-old papyrus
Russia's Medvedev arrives in Cuba as US sanctions bite
Op-Ed: Protests against the government break out throughout Iraq
Lung biopsies of vaping patients show injury from toxic chemicals
Review: Carrie Underwood spectacular at Madison Square Garden in New York Special
Saudis deny Houthi claims about capture of Saudi troops
Q&A: Are brands growing to match global customer service trends? Special
Darwin, Islam: Kosovo imam expelled for accepting both
Ocean Cleanup's floating clean-up system is officially operating
Review: Alter Bridge releases powerful music video for 'Dying Light' Special