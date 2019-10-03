Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Entertainment Young actor Paxton Booth ("Coop & Cami Ask The World") chatted with Digital Journal about the new season of the show, which stars on October 5. He is drawn to this role since it affords him the privilege to do a lot of stunts. "I do some crazy stunts. That's my favorite part about playing Ollie," he admitted. "It is very hard to be an actor in this digital age because there is so much content out there." "You have to do something different so that people can watch your show as opposed to the other shows out there. Having the Disney name attached to your series helps," he said. Booth listed veteran comedian Bill Murray as his dream acting partner. "Doing something with Bill Murray would be hilarious," he said. "That would be a fun movie or TV show." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Make sure you are really dedicated to acting since you and your family might have to make a lot of sacrifices. There will be a lot of 'nos' than 'yeses' and make sure you learn from those 'nos'." He has also been featured on such hit TV shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Real O'Neals, The Romanoffs, Teachers, and The Toy Box, the unscripted series on ABC, where he appears as a judge. Booth is a BMX rider, a Tim Burton film lover, and he is passionate about animal rescue. He is also an advocate for fashion without gender labels. "I ride my BMX every weekend with my dad," he said. "I also collect Hot Wheels," he added, where his collection exceeds 1,000 Hot Wheels. He defined the word success as being happy and doing what he really loves to do. "I want to do a little bit of everything: I want to do some TV and a little bit of film," he said. To learn more about young actor Paxton Booth, follow him on Booth is seen as a series regular on the Disney Channel's Coop & Cami Ask The World, which is returning for its second season on October 5, where he stars as Ollie Wrather opposite such actors as Ruby Rose Turner, Dakota Lotus, Albert Tsai, Olivia Sanabia and Rebecca Metz. "I am super excited for the fans to see season two," he said. "You get to learn more about Ollie's musical side and you see him grow up more in this season."He is drawn to this role since it affords him the privilege to do a lot of stunts. "I do some crazy stunts. That's my favorite part about playing Ollie," he admitted."It is very hard to be an actor in this digital age because there is so much content out there." "You have to do something different so that people can watch your show as opposed to the other shows out there. Having the Disney name attached to your series helps," he said.Booth listed veteran comedian Bill Murray as his dream acting partner. "Doing something with Bill Murray would be hilarious," he said. "That would be a fun movie or TV show."For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Make sure you are really dedicated to acting since you and your family might have to make a lot of sacrifices. There will be a lot of 'nos' than 'yeses' and make sure you learn from those 'nos'."He has also been featured on such hit TV shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Real O'Neals, The Romanoffs, Teachers, and The Toy Box, the unscripted series on ABC, where he appears as a judge.Booth is a BMX rider, a Tim Burton film lover, and he is passionate about animal rescue. He is also an advocate for fashion without gender labels. "I ride my BMX every weekend with my dad," he said. "I also collect Hot Wheels," he added, where his collection exceeds 1,000 Hot Wheels.He defined the word success as being happy and doing what he really loves to do. "I want to do a little bit of everything: I want to do some TV and a little bit of film," he said.To learn more about young actor Paxton Booth, follow him on Instagram and on Facebook More about Paxton Booth, Coop & Cami Ask The World, Actor, Disney, Channel Paxton Booth Coop amp Cami Ask Th... Actor Disney Channel Bmx