By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Entertainment New York - "PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure" is headed to The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City from March 22 to 25, 2018.

In this show, it is "Pirate Day" in Adventure Bay, so Mayor Goodway, the mayor portrayed by Brooklyn native Zakiya Baptiste, is preparing for the festivities. First, Ryder (played by Tony Ardolino), and his team or pirate puppies needs to rescue Cap'n Turbot (played by Ty Rood) from a mysterious cavern. That is where they come across a clandestine pirate treasure map, so they go to search for it before Mayor Humdinge (portrayed by Matt Lamb) discovers it first. Audiences are also introduced to their newest puppy, Tracker, who has excellent hearing that helps him locate trouble in the jungle.

This beloved PAW Patrol Live! children's production will run for 85 minutes, which will include a 15 minute intermission.

The production is a part of the "PM Pediatrics Family Show Series" at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.