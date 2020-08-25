Emmy-nominated actor Paul Telfer ("Days of Our Lives") will participate in an online Zoom event for Spectrum Celebrity Events.
A portion of proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit organization, the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
This virtual event will take place on Friday, September 18, at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m. PST, and it will afford fans and viewers of Days of Our Lives the privileged opportunity to partake in a question and answer (Q&A) session with Telfer.
Earlier this summer, Telfer earned his first career Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" for playing Xander Kiriakis in the hit NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives.
He also starred as Ticker in the gripping thriller Green Rush, which was inspired by true events.
To learn more about Spectrum Celebrity Events and their forthcoming virtual event with Paul Telfer, check out their official website.
