Emmy-nominated actor Paul Telfer ("Days of Our Lives") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his "Green Rush" thriller.
On his thriller Green Rush, he said, "I am very proud of Green Rush. It was a great change obviously from doing Days of Our Lives. Coming off a long period of being a recurring character on the show, I really missed doing movies. It was really nice to go with my friends and with a little bit of money and just tell this story by ourselves exactly the way that we wanted to do it."
"It was also really satisfying to write my own dialogue for a change as opposed to working with dialogue that was written by the writers on Days of Our Lives, which is excellent and fun but it is written in a particular style that may not always be naturalistic since it's a soap opera," he added. "It was nice to do a different style of dialogue. We were able to do it in an unleashed fashion."
The film was inspired by actual events, and it was praised as "high-octane" by Digital Journal.
Telfer was recently spotlighted in the Internet radio show "Daytime After Dark," which is co-hosted by Carly and Nadia. Their conversation may be heard on Blog Talk Radio by clicking here.
