Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor Paul Telfer ("Days of Our Lives") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his "Green Rush" thriller. "It was also really satisfying to write my own dialogue for a change as opposed to working with dialogue that was written by the writers on Days of Our Lives, which is excellent and fun but it is written in a particular style that may not always be naturalistic since it's a soap opera," he added. "It was nice to do a different style of dialogue. We were able to do it in an unleashed fashion." The film was inspired by actual events, and it was praised as "high-octane" by Telfer was recently spotlighted in the Internet radio show "Daytime After Dark," which is co-hosted by Carly and Nadia. Their conversation may be heard on Blog Talk Radio by To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor Paul Telfer, follow him on Paul Telfer Photo by Bjoern Kommerell On his thriller Green Rush, he said, "I am very proud of Green Rush. It was a great change obviously from doing Days of Our Lives. Coming off a long period of being a recurring character on the show, I really missed doing movies. It was really nice to go with my friends and with a little bit of money and just tell this story by ourselves exactly the way that we wanted to do it.""It was also really satisfying to write my own dialogue for a change as opposed to working with dialogue that was written by the writers on Days of Our Lives, which is excellent and fun but it is written in a particular style that may not always be naturalistic since it's a soap opera," he added. "It was nice to do a different style of dialogue. We were able to do it in an unleashed fashion."The film was inspired by actual events, and it was praised as "high-octane" by Digital Journal Telfer was recently spotlighted in the Internet radio show "Daytime After Dark," which is co-hosted by Carly and Nadia. Their conversation may be heard on Blog Talk Radio by clicking here To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor Paul Telfer, follow him on Twitter and Instagram More about Paul Telfer, green rush, Film, days of our lives Paul Telfer green rush Film days of our lives