Darbo
will be reprising her role as Nancy Wesley in "Last Blast Reunion," and as Digital Journal reported
, Kevin Spirtas will be reprising his role as Dr. Craig Wesley. This new digital drama series will be comprised of a total of eight short episodes, and the first one will be available tomorrow on the DOOL app.
The cast of "Last Blast Reunion" will include such actors as Martha Madison
, Nadia Bjorlin, Brandon Beemer, and Aaron Van Wagner, among others. The characters in this digital drama series are all returning for a special reunion at Salem High School.
To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Patrika Darbo
and on Instagram
.
