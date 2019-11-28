Email
article imagePatrika Darbo to star in new 'Days of Our Lives' digital series

By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Entertainment
Veteran soap actress Patrika Darbo will be appearing in the new "Days of Our Lives" digital drama series, which premieres tomorrow on the DOOL app.
Darbo will be reprising her role as Nancy Wesley in "Last Blast Reunion," and as Digital Journal reported, Kevin Spirtas will be reprising his role as Dr. Craig Wesley. This new digital drama series will be comprised of a total of eight short episodes, and the first one will be available tomorrow on the DOOL app.
The cast of "Last Blast Reunion" will include such actors as Martha Madison, Nadia Bjorlin, Brandon Beemer, and Aaron Van Wagner, among others. The characters in this digital drama series are all returning for a special reunion at Salem High School.
To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Patrika Darbo, follow her on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Patrika Darbo back in August of 2019.
