Patrika Darbo to participate in inaugural Soap Con Live fan event

article imagePatrika Darbo to participate in inaugural Soap Con Live fan event

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actress Patrika Darbo will be participating in the inaugural Soap Con Live online fan event, which kicks off on May 15.
Darbo is known for her roles as Nancy Wesley in Days of Our Lives and Shirley Spectra in The Bold and The Beautiful. She revealed that her virtual meet and greet will take place on May 15.
Soap Con Live was co-created by Susan Eisenberg and Lacretia Lyon. The virtual panels, which are free for fans and viewers, will kick off on May 1, which will stream live on The Locher Room's YouTube channel.
To learn more about Soap Con Live and the upcoming schedule, check out its official website.
For more information on Patrika Darbo, follow her on Instagram and Twitter.
