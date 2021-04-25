Patrika Darbo to participate in inaugural Soap Con Live fan event

Darbo is known for her roles as Nancy Wesley in Days of Our Lives
and Shirley Spectra in The Bold and The Beautiful
. She revealed that her virtual meet and greet will take place on May 15.
Soap Con Live was co-created by Susan Eisenberg and Lacretia Lyon. The virtual panels, which are free for fans and viewers, will kick off on May 1, which will stream live on The Locher Room's YouTube channel
.
