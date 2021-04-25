Patrika Darbo to participate in inaugural Soap Con Live fan event

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actress Patrika Darbo will be participating in the inaugural Soap Con Live online fan event, which kicks off on May 15. Soap Con Live was co-created by Susan Eisenberg and Lacretia Lyon. The virtual panels, which are free for fans and viewers, will kick off on May 1, which will stream live on The Locher Room's To learn more about Soap Con Live and the upcoming schedule, check out its For more information on Patrika Darbo, follow her on Instagram Darbo is known for her roles as Nancy Wesley in Days of Our Lives and Shirley Spectra in The Bold and The Beautiful. She revealed that her virtual meet and greet will take place on May 15.Soap Con Live was co-created by Susan Eisenberg and Lacretia Lyon. The virtual panels, which are free for fans and viewers, will kick off on May 1, which will stream live on The Locher Room's YouTube channel To learn more about Soap Con Live and the upcoming schedule, check out its official website For more information on Patrika Darbo, follow her on Instagram and Twitter soapconlive) More about Patrika Darbo, Actress, Emmy, Soap Con Live Patrika Darbo Actress Emmy Soap Con Live