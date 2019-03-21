Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Patricia Bethune chatted about her 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series" for her work on the soap opera "General Hospital." "I am so thankful to all who took the time to vote," Bethune said. "The nomination is all the sweeter since my scene partners Bethune further acknowledged that "being nominated in a category that includes both men and women makes the recognition for her work as an actor all the more meaningful." For more information on Emmy-nominated actress Patricia Bethune, check out her Read More: Patricia Bethune chatted with Bethune has been nominated for her portrayal of Nurse Mary Pat Ingles on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital and is the sole nominee from that show in the "Guest Performer" Daytime Emmy category. She is nominated alongside Wayne Brady (The Bold and The Beautiful), Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (Days of Our Lives), Thaao Penghlis (Days of Our Lives) and Kate Mansi (Days of Our Lives)."I am so thankful to all who took the time to vote," Bethune said. "The nomination is all the sweeter since my scene partners Laura Wright and Jon Lindstrom have both been recognized for their work as well," she added.Bethune further acknowledged that "being nominated in a category that includes both men and women makes the recognition for her work as an actor all the more meaningful."For more information on Emmy-nominated actress Patricia Bethune, check out her official website and follow her on Twitter : Patricia Bethune chatted with Digital Journal about her acting career, the impact of technology on the entertainment business and she offered advice for aspiring actors. More about Patricia Bethune, General hospital, Actress, nurse mary pat, Abc Patricia Bethune General hospital Actress nurse mary pat Abc Drama Daytime Emmy