By By Markos Papadatos 13 hours ago in Entertainment New York - Pat Monahan, the front-man of Train, will make his Broadway debut on March 20 in "Rocktopia" at the Broadway Theatre in New York City. As part of "Rocktopia," he will perform many songs throughout the show, including "Kashmir," which is by his greatest musical inspiration Led Zeppelin. He is expected to perform a special encore, which featured a smash Train single that is fused with a classical composition. Most impressive about " Throughout his career in the music industry, Monahan has led For more information on " Monahan is a Grammy-winner, multi-platinum-selling artist and the lead singer of the rock band Train. This six-week engagement runs from March 20 to April 29, 2018. Opening night is all set for Tuesday, March 27. Monahan will perform during the first three weeks of "Rocktopia" from March 20 to April 8.As part of "Rocktopia," he will perform many songs throughout the show, including "Kashmir," which is by his greatest musical inspiration Led Zeppelin. He is expected to perform a special encore, which featured a smash Train single that is fused with a classical composition.Most impressive about " Rocktopia " is that it is a fusion of classical compositions with 20th century rock music.Throughout his career in the music industry, Monahan has led Train to international success. His band has sold in excess of 10 million units worldwide, as well as over 30 million tracks. His mantel holds three Grammy awards and two Billboard Music Awards.For more information on " Rocktopia ," check out its official website More about rocktopia, pat monahan, Broadway rocktopia pat monahan Broadway