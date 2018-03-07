By By Markos Papadatos 7 hours ago in Entertainment Huntington - On March 30, comedian Pablo Francisco will perform his stand-up comedy show at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, as part "The Paramount Comedy Series Presents." Throughout his respected career in the entertainment industry, Francisco has appeared on Comedy Central specials, as well as such high-profile shows as The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Mad TV, and Frank TV; moreover, he has appeared on Howard Stern's radio program. Later in 2018, Francisco's stand-up comedy routine will be featured on the new show Acting Out on MTV. On social media, Francisco has entertained well over 100 million viewers via his YouTube channel. He has been praised for his spot-on impersonations of various celebrities and dignitaries. Francisco has performed all over the world, including South Africa, Europe (London and Amsterdam) and Australia. Speaking of "Down Under," in his last three Australian tours, Francisco has sold out performances in Sydney and in Melbourne. For more information on Francisco's forthcoming performance at The Paramount in New York, visit the To learn more about comedian Pablo Francisco and his 2018 touring schedule, check out his Comedians Neil Rubenstein and Steve Lazlow will serve as his opening acts prior to his show at The Paramount, where they will both perform brief sets.Throughout his respected career in the entertainment industry, Francisco has appeared on Comedy Central specials, as well as such high-profile shows as The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Mad TV, and Frank TV; moreover, he has appeared on Howard Stern's radio program.Later in 2018, Francisco's stand-up comedy routine will be featured on the new show Acting Out on MTV.On social media, Francisco has entertained well over 100 million viewers via his YouTube channel. He has been praised for his spot-on impersonations of various celebrities and dignitaries. Francisco has performed all over the world, including South Africa, Europe (London and Amsterdam) and Australia. Speaking of "Down Under," in his last three Australian tours, Francisco has sold out performances in Sydney and in Melbourne.For more information on Francisco's forthcoming performance at The Paramount in New York, visit the venue's official homepage To learn more about comedian Pablo Francisco and his 2018 touring schedule, check out his official website and Facebook page More about Pablo Francisco, the paramount, Comedian, Comedy, Long island Pablo Francisco the paramount Comedian Comedy Long island New york