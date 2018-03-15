Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Huntington - Acclaimed comedian Pablo Francisco chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming comedy show at The Paramount on Long Island on March 30. Francisco continued, "The Paramount is a great venue and I can't believe they are having me back. I am really stoked. We will do some old hits but with some added new material. It's going to be fun. We are going to start the party at the 'Pablo' show." On his plans for the future, Francisco said, "We are just hitting the comedy clubs, and we are looking at Netflix for the future, since it has opened a lot of doors for comics. I just signed a deal with Subaru, so I'm doing all of their commercials. I am taking it light and having fun. Hopefully, we will get to the movies soon." Each day, Francisco is motivated by the blue skies and the birds. "Waking up every day, and realizing that everything is looking good, and it's a beautiful day," he admitted. Francisco listed Amy Schumer and Kathy Griffin as his dream female collaboration partners in comedy. "Amy's great, and she writes her own material. Kathy Griffin is always funny, and she always pulls me into her Jewish stories about Broadway," he said, prior to praising Margaret Cho and Lisa Lampanelli. "Margaret Cho is very honest, and tells it like it is. She's so hilarious and she's so great. Lisa Lampanelli also rips it up in a filthy, yet good, politically correct way. Lisa's stronger than ever and she lost a lot of weight and she's looking good." The esteemed comedian defined success as "all bills paid off, and all debts cleared, and every soldier out there is appreciated and loved." "Money, a little bit of love and no debt. That's success to me," he said. Digital transformation of comedy and entertainment On the impact of technology in the entertainment business, Francisco said, "Technology is actually a beautiful things since it leads to a lot of opportunities for everybody. Internet works for you and against you. It has been working for me. It's American culture all over the place. YouTube has snowballed into a beautiful thing, because now America is up-front and first. In every country I go to, the first language they speak to is English. I am happy with it." To learn more about "It's going to be a fun show because we are going to be making fun of everybody up-to-date," he said, about his upcoming show at The Paramount in Huntington. Francisco revealed that he will be making fun of such TV personalities as Mark Wahlberg, Gordon Ramsay and Ray Romano, among others. "We are working on an hour special for Netflix, and we are looking forward to trying out material at The Paramount," he added.Francisco continued, "The Paramount is a great venue and I can't believe they are having me back. I am really stoked. We will do some old hits but with some added new material. It's going to be fun. We are going to start the party at the 'Pablo' show."On his plans for the future, Francisco said, "We are just hitting the comedy clubs, and we are looking at Netflix for the future, since it has opened a lot of doors for comics. I just signed a deal with Subaru, so I'm doing all of their commercials. I am taking it light and having fun. Hopefully, we will get to the movies soon."Each day, Francisco is motivated by the blue skies and the birds. "Waking up every day, and realizing that everything is looking good, and it's a beautiful day," he admitted.Francisco listed Amy Schumer and Kathy Griffin as his dream female collaboration partners in comedy. "Amy's great, and she writes her own material. Kathy Griffin is always funny, and she always pulls me into her Jewish stories about Broadway," he said, prior to praising Margaret Cho and Lisa Lampanelli. "Margaret Cho is very honest, and tells it like it is. She's so hilarious and she's so great. Lisa Lampanelli also rips it up in a filthy, yet good, politically correct way. Lisa's stronger than ever and she lost a lot of weight and she's looking good."The esteemed comedian defined success as "all bills paid off, and all debts cleared, and every soldier out there is appreciated and loved." "Money, a little bit of love and no debt. That's success to me," he said.On the impact of technology in the entertainment business, Francisco said, "Technology is actually a beautiful things since it leads to a lot of opportunities for everybody. Internet works for you and against you. It has been working for me. It's American culture all over the place. YouTube has snowballed into a beautiful thing, because now America is up-front and first. In every country I go to, the first language they speak to is English. I am happy with it."To learn more about Pablo Francisco , check out his official website , and Facebook page More about Pablo Francisco, the paramount, Comedian, Comedy Pablo Francisco the paramount Comedian Comedy